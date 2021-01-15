Ilustrasi - Lirik dan Chord Lagu Sit Still Look Pretty Viral di TikTok, Oh I Don't Know What You've Been Told

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Lagu Sit Still Look Pretty yang dinyanyikan Daya sedang viral di TikTok.

Simak ini lirik dan chord lagu Sit Still Look Pretty, yang liriknya 'Oh, I don't know what you've been told'

Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya

[Intro] D

[Verse]

D Bm

Could dress up, to get love

G

But guess what?, I'm never gonna be that girl

Who's living in a Barbie world

D Bm

Could wake up, And make up,

G

And play dumb, pretending that I need a boy

G/E

Who's gonna treat me like a toy

[Pre-Chorus]

D

I know the other girlies wanna wear expensive things

Bm

Like diamond rings

G

But I don't wanna be the puppet

G/E

that you're playing on a string

This queen don't need a king

[Chorus]

D

Oh, I don't know what you've been told

But this gal right here's gonna rule the world

G G/E

Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be

No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty

D

You get off on your 9 to 5

Dream of picket fences and trophy wives

G G/E

But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be

No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty

[Whistle] D

[Verse 2]

D Bm

Mr. Right could be nice,

for one night

G

But then he wanna take control

And I would rather fly solo

D Bm

Then Snow White, she did it right

G

In her life, had 7 men to do the chores

G/E

'Cause that's not what a lady's for

[Pre-Chorus]

D Bm

The only thing a boy's gonna give a girl for free's captivity

G G/E

And I might love me some vanilla but I'm not that sugar sweet

Call me HBIC

[Chorus]

D

Oh, I don't know what you've been told

But this gal right here's gonna rule the world

G G/E

Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be

No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty

D

You get off on your 9 to 5

Dream of picket fences and trophy wives

G G/E

But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be

No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty

[Bridge - 2x]

D

Sure, I'm a pretty girl

Up in a pretty world

But they say pretty hurts

G

And I don't wanna sit still

I'm a pretty girl

G/E

Up in a pretty world

But no, I won't sit still, look pretty

[Chorus - 2x]

D

Oh, I don't know what you've been told

But this gal right here's gonna rule the world

G G/E

Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be

No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty

D

You get off on your 9 to 5

Dream of picket fences and trophy wives

G G/E

But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty

[Outro - Whistle]

D

Sit still, look pretty

G G/E

Sit still, look pretty

D

Sit still, look pretty

G G/E

Sit still, look pretty