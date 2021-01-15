Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Sit Still Look Pretty Viral di TikTok, Oh I Don't Know What You've Been Told

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty dari Daya yang viral di TikTok.

Youtube/Daya
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Lagu Sit Still Look Pretty yang dinyanyikan Daya sedang viral di TikTok.

Simak ini lirik dan chord lagu Sit Still Look Pretty, yang liriknya 'Oh, I don't know what you've been told'

Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya

[Intro] D

[Verse]
D                                           Bm
   Could dress up, to get love
                                                    G
But guess what?, I'm never gonna be that girl
Who's living in a Barbie world
D                                               Bm
   Could wake up, And make up,
                                                      G
And play dumb, pretending that I need a boy
                                   G/E
Who's gonna treat me like a toy

[Pre-Chorus]
  D
I know the other girlies wanna wear expensive things
Bm
     Like diamond rings
                 G
But I don't wanna be the puppet
                                               G/E
that you're playing on a string
This queen don't need a king

[Chorus]
      D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
         G                                                                       G/E
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
      G                                                                       G/E
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty

[Whistle] D

[Verse 2]
D                                     Bm
   Mr. Right could be nice,
for one night
                             G
But then he wanna take control
And I would rather fly solo
D                                                    Bm
   Then Snow White, she did it right
                                      G
In her life, had 7 men to do the chores
                                       G/E
'Cause that's not what a lady's for

[Pre-Chorus]
       D                                                                Bm
The only thing a boy's gonna give a girl for free's captivity
                  G                                                                            G/E
And I might love me some vanilla but I'm not that sugar sweet
Call me HBIC

[Chorus]
      D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
         G                                                                      G/E
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
      G                                                                      G/E
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty

[Bridge - 2x]
D
   Sure, I'm a pretty girl
Up in a pretty world
But they say pretty hurts
                                  G
And I don't wanna sit still
I'm a pretty girl
                                G/E
Up in a pretty world
But no, I won't sit still, look pretty

[Chorus - 2x]
      D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
         G                                                                       G/E
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
      G                                                                       G/E
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be No, I don't wanna sit still look pretty

[Outro - Whistle]
D
   Sit still, look pretty
G G/E
       Sit still, look pretty
D
   Sit still, look pretty
G G/E
       Sit still, look pretty

