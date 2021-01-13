Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan Viral TikTok, As Long As I Live I Love You 

Penulis: ALif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lirik lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan menceritakan seseorang yang hendak menikahi pujaannya.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan selengkapnya.

C G Am Em F C G

C G

Not sure if you know this

Am Em

But when we first met

F C

I got so nervous

F G

I couldn't speak..

C G

In that very moment

Am Em

I found the one and

F C

My life had found it's

F G

Missing piece..

(Chorus:)

C G

so as long as I live I love you

Am Em

will heaven hold you

F C G

you look so beautiful in white

C G

And from now to my very last breath

Am Em

This day I'll cherish

F C G

you look so beautiful in white

C G F

Tonight..



C G

what we have is timeless

Am Em

My love is endless

F C

And with this scream I

F G

Say to the world..

C G

You're my every reason

Am Em

You're all that I believe in

F C

with all my heart I

F G

Mean every word..

(Chorus:)

C G

so as long as I live I love you

Am Em

will heaven hold you

F C G

you look so beautiful in white

C G

And from now to my very last breath

Am Em

This day I'll cherish

F C G

You look so beautiful in white

D A Bm F#m

Tonight.. ho ho..

G D A

you look so beautiful in white

D A Bm

F#m G

Nana Nana..

D A Bm

so beautiful in white Tonight..

G

And if our daughter's

what our future holds

D

I hope she has you're eyes

A Bm

finds love like you and I.. did

G

yeah, I wish she falls in love

and I will let her go

D

I'll walk her down the aisle

A

she'll look so beautiful

D A Bm F#m

In white..

D A

so beautiful in white..