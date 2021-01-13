Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan Viral TikTok, As Long As I Live I Love You
Penulis: ALif Nur | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Lirik lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan menceritakan seseorang yang hendak menikahi pujaannya.
Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan selengkapnya.
C G Am Em F C G
C G
Not sure if you know this
Am Em
But when we first met
F C
I got so nervous
F G
I couldn't speak..
C G
In that very moment
Am Em
I found the one and
F C
My life had found it's
F G
Missing piece..
(Chorus:)
C G
so as long as I live I love you
Am Em
will heaven hold you
F C G
you look so beautiful in white
C G
And from now to my very last breath
Am Em
This day I'll cherish
F C G
you look so beautiful in white
C G F
Tonight..
C G
what we have is timeless
Am Em
My love is endless
F C
And with this scream I
F G
Say to the world..
C G
You're my every reason
Am Em
You're all that I believe in
F C
with all my heart I
F G
Mean every word..
(Chorus:)
C G
so as long as I live I love you
Am Em
will heaven hold you
F C G
you look so beautiful in white
C G
And from now to my very last breath
Am Em
This day I'll cherish
F C G
You look so beautiful in white
D A Bm F#m
Tonight.. ho ho..
G D A
you look so beautiful in white
D A Bm
F#m G
Nana Nana..
D A Bm
so beautiful in white Tonight..
G
And if our daughter's
what our future holds
D
I hope she has you're eyes
A Bm
finds love like you and I.. did
G
yeah, I wish she falls in love
and I will let her go
D
I'll walk her down the aisle
A
she'll look so beautiful
D A Bm F#m
In white..
D A
so beautiful in white..
