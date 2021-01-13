Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan Viral TikTok, As Long As I Live I Love You

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan Viral TikTok, As Long As I Live I Love You

Penulis: ALif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lirik lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan menceritakan seseorang yang hendak menikahi pujaannya.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Beautiful in White - Shane Filan selengkapnya.

C  G  Am  Em  F  C  G

C               G
Not sure if you know this
Am           Em
But when we first met
F         C
I got so nervous
F           G
I couldn't speak..

C            G
In that very moment
Am           Em
I found the one and
F            C       
 My life had found it's
F        G
Missing piece..

(Chorus:)
      C                G
so as long as I live I love you
Am           Em
will heaven hold you
F            C         G
you look so beautiful in white
         C              G
And from now to my very last breath
Am             Em
This day I'll cherish
F            C         G
you look so beautiful in white
 C      G  F
Tonight..

C               G
what we have is timeless
Am          Em
My love is endless
F              C
And with this scream I
F           G
Say to the world..

C               G
You're my every reason
Am                   Em
You're all that I believe in
F            C
with all my heart I
F           G
Mean every word..

(Chorus:)
      C                G
so as long as I live I love you
Am           Em
will heaven hold you
F            C         G
you look so beautiful in white
         C              G
And from now to my very last breath
Am             Em
This day I'll cherish
F            C         G
You look so beautiful in white
 D      A  Bm    F#m
Tonight..     ho ho..
G            D         A
you look so beautiful in white

D  A  Bm

F#m    G
Nana Nana..
   D         A          Bm
so beautiful in white Tonight..

           G
And if our daughter's
what our future holds
D
I hope she has you're eyes
A                          Bm
finds love like you and I.. did
                 G
yeah, I wish she falls in love
and I will let her go
D
I'll walk her down the aisle
A                       
 she'll look so beautiful
D        A  Bm  F#m
In white..
   D         A
so beautiful in white..

