Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord dan Lirik Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang Viral di TikTok, Maybe I'm Not Pretty

Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang sedang Viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang Viral di TikTok, Maybe I'm Not Pretty
Instagram @jessiamusic
JESSIA, penyanyi Lagu I am Not Pretty yang Viral di TikTok. Chord dan Lirik nya ada di artikel ini 

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang viral di TikTok.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA selengkapnya.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Aduh Mamae - Ade La Muhu Viral di TikTok, Ada Gadis Baju Merah Bikin Saya Terpana

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu LDR Layang Dung Restu - Happy Asmara Kunci Am, Viral di TikTok

[Chorus]
N.C.                Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
                      F#
Maybe I'm just fun
                     G
Cause I got a belly
                  D
And I got a bum
                        Bm
And I'm fucking jelly
                        F#
Of all the other ones
                              G
With their itty bitty belly's
                                     D
And their rum bum bum bums

[Verse]
Bm                            F#
I know that I should love myself
       G
But it's getting kinda hard
                                   D
When you're constantly feeling like garbage

Bm                                F#
Know I should't hurt myself
       G
But I can't find way to lose weight
                               D
Without literally starvin'

Bm                              F#
Every other song says I'm beautiful
       G                                      D
But what if I don't feel like I'm beautiful
Bm                                F#
I wish my body image didn't say
       G                                              D
That I should be another kinda way

[Chorus]
                       Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
                      F#
Maybe I'm just fun
                     G
Cause I got a belly
                  D
And I got a bum
                     Bm
But I can't be jelly
                       F#
Of all the other ones
                               G
So I'm falling in love with my
                          D
Rum bum bum bum

[Verse]
Bm                             F#
I'm not gonna ask for help
        G
Cause all you're gonna say is
                                  D
You're perfect and oh you're so worth it

Bm                                F#
But sometimes i hate myself
      G
I get inside my head and
                                  D
I think that I somehow deserve this

Bm                              F#
Every other song says I'm beautiful
        G                                     D
But what if I don't feel like I'm beautiful
Bm                                 F#
I wish my body image didn't say
        G                                           D
That I should be another kinda way

[Chorus]
                       Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
                      F#
Maybe I'm just fun
                     G
Cause I got a belly
                  D
And I got a bum
                     Bm
But I can't be jelly
                       F#
Of all the other ones
                              G
So I'm faling in love with my
                          D
Rum bum bum bum

                       Bm
Maybe I'm not pretty
                        F#
Maybe I'm just fun
                     G
Cause I got a belly
                  D
And I got a bum
                     Bm
But I can't be jelly
                       F#
Of all the other ones
                              G
So I'm falling in love with my
                          D
Rum bum bum bum

Bm                 F#
         I'm not pretty pretty
G           D             Bm
         I'm not pretty pretty
F#                           G
So I'm falling in love with my
                 D
Rum bum bum bum

Berikut video klip lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA.

Tags
Chord dan Lirik Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA
Chord Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA
Lirik Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA
JESSIA
lirik lagu terbaru
chord lagu
lagu TikTok
viral di TikTok
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
2 Sejoli Terbang Gunakan KTP Palsu, Sarah Beatrice Kaget Namanya Masuk Manifest Sriwijaya SJ182
2 Sejoli Terbang Gunakan KTP Palsu, Sarah Beatrice Kaget Namanya Masuk Manifest Sriwijaya SJ182
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan