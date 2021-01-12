Chord dan Lirik Lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang Viral di TikTok, Maybe I'm Not Pretty

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA yang viral di TikTok.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA selengkapnya.

[Chorus]

N.C. Bm

Maybe I'm not pretty

F#

Maybe I'm just fun

G

Cause I got a belly

D

And I got a bum

Bm

And I'm fucking jelly

F#

Of all the other ones

G

With their itty bitty belly's

D

And their rum bum bum bums

[Verse]

Bm F#

I know that I should love myself

G

But it's getting kinda hard

D

When you're constantly feeling like garbage

Bm F#

Know I should't hurt myself

G

But I can't find way to lose weight

D

Without literally starvin'

Bm F#

Every other song says I'm beautiful

G D

But what if I don't feel like I'm beautiful

Bm F#

I wish my body image didn't say

G D

That I should be another kinda way

[Chorus]

Bm

Maybe I'm not pretty

F#

Maybe I'm just fun

G

Cause I got a belly

D

And I got a bum

Bm

But I can't be jelly

F#

Of all the other ones

G

So I'm falling in love with my

D

Rum bum bum bum

[Verse]

Bm F#

I'm not gonna ask for help

G

Cause all you're gonna say is

D

You're perfect and oh you're so worth it

Bm F#

But sometimes i hate myself

G

I get inside my head and

D

I think that I somehow deserve this

Bm F#

Every other song says I'm beautiful

G D

But what if I don't feel like I'm beautiful

Bm F#

I wish my body image didn't say

G D

That I should be another kinda way

[Chorus]

Bm

Maybe I'm not pretty

F#

Maybe I'm just fun

G

Cause I got a belly

D

And I got a bum

Bm

But I can't be jelly

F#

Of all the other ones

G

So I'm faling in love with my

D

Rum bum bum bum

Bm

Maybe I'm not pretty

F#

Maybe I'm just fun

G

Cause I got a belly

D

And I got a bum

Bm

But I can't be jelly

F#

Of all the other ones

G

So I'm falling in love with my

D

Rum bum bum bum

Bm F#

I'm not pretty pretty

G D Bm

I'm not pretty pretty

F# G

So I'm falling in love with my

D

Rum bum bum bum

Berikut video klip lagu I am Not Pretty - JESSIA.