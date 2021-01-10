Chord dan Lirik Lagu Positions - Ariana Grande, Viral di TikTok 'You’re Too Good To Be True'

Surya.co.id, - Simak Chord dan lirik lagu Positions yang dipopulerkan oleh Ariana Grande dan Viral di TikTok.

Lagu Positions menjadi salah satu andalan Ariana Grande yang dirilis pada Oktober 2020 lalu.

Menjadi salah satu lagu hits di TikTok, video klip Positions di Youtube telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 190 juta kali.

Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu Positions - Ariana Grande

[Intro]

Dm Am Bb Gm

[Verse 1]

Dm Am

Heaven sent you to me

Bb Gm Dm

I'm just hopin’ I don't

Am Bb Gm

re---peat history

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

Boy, I'm tryna meet your

Am

mama on a Sunday

Bb

And make a lotta love on

Gm

a Monday (Ahh-ah)

Dm

Never need no (No),

Am

no one else, babe

Bb

’Cause I'll be

[Chorus]

Gm

Switchin' the my positions

Dm

for you

Am

Cookin' in the kitchen and

Bb

I'm in your bedroom

Gm

I'm in the Olympics way,

Dm

I'm jumping through hoops

Am

Know my love infinite,

Bb

nothin' I wouldn’t do

Gm

That I wouldn’t do,

switchin' for you

[Verse 2]

Dm Am

Perfect, perfect

Bb

You’re too good to be true

Gm

(You're too good to be true)

Dm

But I get tired of runnin',

Am

fck it

Bb

Know I'm runnin’ with you

Gm

(With you)

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

Said boy, I'm tryna meet

Am

your mama on a Sunday

Bb

And make a lotta love on

Gm

a Monday (Ahh-ah)

Dm

Never need no (No),

Am

no one else, bab?

Bb

'Cause I'll be

[Chorus]

Gm

Switchin' the my positions

Dm

for you

Am

Cookin' in the kitchen and

Bb

I'm in your bedroom

Gm

I'm in the Olympics way,

Dm

I'm jumping through hoops

Am

Know my love infinite,

Bb

nothin' I wouldn’t do

Gm

That I wouldn’t do,

Dm

switchin' for you

Am

Cookin' in the kitchen

Bb

and I'm in your bedroom

Gm

I'm in the Olympics way,

Dm

I'm jumping through hoops

Am

Know my love infinite,

Bb

nothin' I wouldn’t do

Gm

That I wouldn’t do,

Dm

switchin' for you

[Bridge]

This some shit that

Am Bb

I usually don't do (Yeah)

Gm

But for you I kinda,

kinda want to (Want to)

Dm

'Cause you're down for

Am

me and I'm down too

Bb

(And I'm down too)

Yeah, I'm down too

Gm

Switchin' the positions

Dm

for you

This some shit that I

Am

(Yeah) usually don't do

Bb

(Don't do)

Gm

But for you I kinda,

kinda want to (Want to)

Dm

'Cause you're down for

Am Gm

me and I'm down too

[Chorus]

Switchin' the my positions

Dm

for you

Am

Cookin' in the kitchen and

Bb

I'm in your bedroom

Gm

I'm in the Olympics way,

Dm

I'm jumping through hoops

Am

Know my love infinite,

Bb

nothin' I wouldn’t do (do)

Gm

That I wouldn’t do,

Dm

switchin' for you

Am

Cookin' in the kitchen and

Bb

I'm in your bedroom

Gm

I'm in the Olympics way,

Dm

I'm jumping through hoops

Am

Know my love infinite,

Bb

nothin' I wouldn’t do

(wouldn't do)

Gm

That I wouldn’t do,

Dm

switchin' for you (Ahh)

[Outro]

Am Bb Gm

Yeah

Dm

Ahh, yeah

Am Bb Gm

Ahh (Ahh), yeah

Dm Am