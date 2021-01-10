Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Positions - Ariana Grande, Viral di TikTok 'You’re Too Good To Be True'
Simak Chord dan lirik lagu Positions yang dipopulerkan oleh Ariana Grande dan Viral di TikTok.
Lagu Positions menjadi salah satu andalan Ariana Grande yang dirilis pada Oktober 2020 lalu.
Menjadi salah satu lagu hits di TikTok, video klip Positions di Youtube telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 190 juta kali.
Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu Positions - Ariana Grande
[Intro]
Dm Am Bb Gm
[Verse 1]
Dm Am
Heaven sent you to me
Bb Gm Dm
I'm just hopin’ I don't
Am Bb Gm
re---peat history
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
Boy, I'm tryna meet your
Am
mama on a Sunday
Bb
And make a lotta love on
Gm
a Monday (Ahh-ah)
Dm
Never need no (No),
Am
no one else, babe
Bb
’Cause I'll be
[Chorus]
Gm
Switchin' the my positions
Dm
for you
Am
Cookin' in the kitchen and
Bb
I'm in your bedroom
Gm
I'm in the Olympics way,
Dm
I'm jumping through hoops
Am
Know my love infinite,
Bb
nothin' I wouldn’t do
Gm
That I wouldn’t do,
switchin' for you
[Verse 2]
Dm Am
Perfect, perfect
Bb
You’re too good to be true
Gm
(You're too good to be true)
Dm
But I get tired of runnin',
Am
fck it
Bb
Know I'm runnin’ with you
Gm
(With you)
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
Said boy, I'm tryna meet
Am
your mama on a Sunday
Bb
And make a lotta love on
Gm
a Monday (Ahh-ah)
Dm
Never need no (No),
Am
no one else, bab?
Bb
'Cause I'll be
[Chorus]
Gm
Switchin' the my positions
Dm
for you
Am
Cookin' in the kitchen and
Bb
I'm in your bedroom
Gm
I'm in the Olympics way,
Dm
I'm jumping through hoops
Am
Know my love infinite,
Bb
nothin' I wouldn’t do
Gm
That I wouldn’t do,
Dm
switchin' for you
Am
Cookin' in the kitchen
Bb
and I'm in your bedroom
Gm
I'm in the Olympics way,
Dm
I'm jumping through hoops
Am
Know my love infinite,
Bb
nothin' I wouldn’t do
Gm
That I wouldn’t do,
Dm
switchin' for you
[Bridge]
This some shit that
Am Bb
I usually don't do (Yeah)
Gm
But for you I kinda,
kinda want to (Want to)
Dm
'Cause you're down for
Am
me and I'm down too
Bb
(And I'm down too)
Yeah, I'm down too
Gm
Switchin' the positions
Dm
for you
This some shit that I
Am
(Yeah) usually don't do
Bb
(Don't do)
Gm
But for you I kinda,
kinda want to (Want to)
Dm
'Cause you're down for
Am Gm
me and I'm down too
[Chorus]
Switchin' the my positions
Dm
for you
Am
Cookin' in the kitchen and
Bb
I'm in your bedroom
Gm
I'm in the Olympics way,
Dm
I'm jumping through hoops
Am
Know my love infinite,
Bb
nothin' I wouldn’t do (do)
Gm
That I wouldn’t do,
Dm
switchin' for you
Am
Cookin' in the kitchen and
Bb
I'm in your bedroom
Gm
I'm in the Olympics way,
Dm
I'm jumping through hoops
Am
Know my love infinite,
Bb
nothin' I wouldn’t do
(wouldn't do)
Gm
That I wouldn’t do,
Dm
switchin' for you (Ahh)
[Outro]
Am Bb Gm
Yeah
Dm
Ahh, yeah
Am Bb Gm
Ahh (Ahh), yeah
Dm Am
Chord Positions
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Positions
Positions - Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
viral di TikTok
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
