Lirik dan Chord Lagu Try - Pink yang Viral di TikTok, Ever Wonder About What He's Doing
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Try - Pink atau Alecia Beth Moore yang kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Try - Pink semakin banyak dicari.
[Intro]
Am F C G
Am F C G
Am F C G
Am F C G
[Verse]
Am F C G
Ever wonder about what he's doing
Am F C G
How it all turned to lies
Am F C G
Sometimes I think that it's better
Am F C G
To never ask why
[Instrumental]
Am F C G
Am F C G
[Chorus]
F
Where there is desire
C
There is gonna be a flame
G
Where there is a flame
Am
Someone's bound to get burned
F
But just because it burns
C
Doesn't mean you're gonna die
G Am
You've gotta get up and try try try
F C
Gotta get up and try try try
G
You gotta get up and try try
Am F C G Am F C G
Try
