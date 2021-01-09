Lirik dan Chord Lagu Try - Pink yang Viral di TikTok, Ever Wonder About What He's Doing

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Try - Pink atau Alecia Beth Moore yang kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Try - Pink semakin banyak dicari.

[Intro]

Am F C G

Am F C G

Am F C G

Am F C G

[Verse]

Am F C G

Ever wonder about what he's doing

Am F C G

How it all turned to lies

Am F C G

Sometimes I think that it's better

Am F C G

To never ask why

[Instrumental]

Am F C G

Am F C G



[Chorus]



F

Where there is desire

C

There is gonna be a flame

G

Where there is a flame

Am

Someone's bound to get burned

F

But just because it burns

C

Doesn't mean you're gonna die

G Am

You've gotta get up and try try try

F C

Gotta get up and try try try

G

You gotta get up and try try

Am F C G Am F C G

Try