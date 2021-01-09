Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Try - Pink yang Viral di TikTok, Ever Wonder About What He's Doing

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Try - Pink atau Alecia Beth Moore yang kini viral di TikTok. 

Pink, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Try - Pink atau Alecia Beth Moore yang kini viral di TikTok

Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Try - Pink semakin banyak dicari.

[Intro]

Am F C G
Am F C G
Am F C G
Am F C G

[Verse]

Am                 F                         C      G
Ever wonder about what he's doing
Am            F                  C      G
How it all turned to lies
Am                  F                 C        G
Sometimes I think that it's better
      Am       F        C    G
To never ask why

[Instrumental]

Am F C G
Am F C G

 
[Chorus]

 
                            F
Where there is desire
                                 C
There is gonna be a flame
                            G
Where there is a flame
                                      Am
Someone's bound to get burned
                               F
But just because it burns
                                            C
Doesn't mean you're gonna die
                          G                    Am
You've gotta get up and try try try
                 F                   C
Gotta get up and try try try
                      G
You gotta get up and try try
Am   F   C   G   Am   F   C   G
Try

Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
