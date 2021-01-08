Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's a Beautiful Day - Michael Buble yang Viral di TikTok, I Don't Know Why You

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Its a Beautiful Day dipopulerkan oleh Michael Buble dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Its a Beautiful Day - Michael Buble semakin banyak dicari.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu yang berada di tracklist kedua dari album studio kedelapan Michael Buble yang dirilis pada 2013, To Be Loved.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Its a Beautiful Day dari Michael Buble.

[Intro]

|C---|C---|G---|G7---|



[Verse 1]

C G Am

I don't know why you think that you could hold me

F C

When you couldn't get by by yourself

G Am F C

And I don't know who would ever want to tear the seam of someone's dream

G Am

Baby, it's fine, you said that we should just be friends

F C

Well I came up with that line and I'm sure

G

That it's for the best

Am F

If you ever change your mind, don't hold your breath



[Pre-Chorus 1]

Am E E7

'Cause you may not believe, mmmm

Am E E7

That baby, I'm relieved

F G

When you said goodbye, my whole world shined

G G C

Hey hey hey!

[Chorus 1]

C G Am G

It's a beautiful day and I can't stop myself from smiling

F C

If we're drinking, then I'm buying

F C G C

And I know there's no denying

G Am G

It's a beautiful day, the sun is up, the music's playing

F C

And even if it started raining

F C

You won't hear this boy complaining

F E7 Am G

'Cause I'm glad that you're the one that got away

C

It's a beautiful day

[Verse 2]

C G Am

It's my turn to fly, so girls, get in line

F C

'Cause I'm easy, no playing this guy like a fool

G Am F

Now I'm alright, you might've had me caged before, but not tonight

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Am E E7

And you may not believe, mmmmm

Am E E7

That baby, I'm relieved

F G

This fire inside, it burns too bright

F G C

I don't want to say "so long", I just want to say "goodbye"

[Chorus 2]

G Am G

It's a beautiful day and I can't stop myself from smiling

F C

If we're drinking, then I'm buying

F C G C

And I know there's no denying

G Am G

It's a beautiful day, the sun is up, the music's playing

F C

And even if it started raining

F C

You won't hear this boy complaining

F E7 Am G

'Cause I'm glad that you're the one who got away, mmmmm

F C

'Cause if you ever think I'll take up

F C

My time with thinking of our break-up

F E7 Am G

Then you've got another thing coming your way

C G Am G

'Cause it's a beautiful day, mmmmhhmmmmmm

[Outro]

C

Beautiful day

G Am G

Oh, baby, any day that you're gone away

G7 C

It's a beautiful day