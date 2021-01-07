Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas, Have I Ever Told You

Simak lirik dan chor lagu To The Bone yang dinyanyikan oleh Pamungkas, selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.

Lirik dan Chord Lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas, Have I Ever Told You
YOUTUBE
video klip lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chor lagu To The Bone yang dinyanyikan oleh Pamungkas.

Lagu To The Bone dirilis pada 2019, sementara video klip lagu ini baru dirilis pada 2 Maret 2020 melalui Youtube Pamungkas.

[Intro]
F G
F G

[Verse 1]
                           F
Have I ever told you
                            G
I want you to the bone
                              F
Have I ever called you
                               G
When you are all alone
               F
And if I ever forget
                           G
To tell you how I feel
                          F
Listen to me now, babe
                              G
I want you to the bone

[Pre-Chorus]
                               F                       G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
                               F                        G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

[Verse 2]
                             F
Maybe if you can see
                                      G
What I feel through my bone
                        F
Every corner in me
                                          G
There's your presence that grown
                                F
Maybe I nurture it more
                            G
By saying how it feel
                            F
But I did mean it before
                            G
I want you to the bone

I want you to

[Chorus]
   C           G
Take me home, I'm fallin'
  Am        Em
Love me long, I'm rollin'
     F                    Em
Losing control, body and soul
   Dm                     G
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
    C             G
Walk you down, I'm all in
   Am          Em
Hold you tight, you call and
 F                        Em
I'll take control, body and soul
   Dm                     G
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
  Dm                          F
Would that be alright?
  Dm                                 G
Hey, would that be alright?
                             F        G
I want you to the bone ooh..
                         F          G
So bad I can't breathe ooh..
                             F
I want you to the bone

[Instrument]

F G
F G

[Bridge]
      F
Of all the ones that begged to stay
        G
I'm still longing for you
      F
Of all the ones that cried their way
       G
I'm still waiting on you
    F
Maybe we seek for something that
          G
We couldn't ever have
    F
Maybe we choose the only love
         G
We know we won't accept
           F
Or maybe we're taking all the risks
          G
For something that is real
 F
'Cause maybe the greatest love of all
      G
Is who the eyes can't see, yeah

[Instrument]

F G
F G

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
Penampakan Mobil yang Ditumpangi Chacha Sherly saat Kecelakaan hingga Tewas, Ringsek Tinggal Separuh
