Lirik dan Chord Lagu Lost My Mind - FINNEAS, You're the Sound of A Song
Simak lirik dan chord lagu Lost My Mind - FINNEAS yang dirilis Oktober 2019 selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Lost My Mind - FINNEAS.
Lagu Lost My Mind adalah single milik FINNEAS, yang terdapat dalam debut EP bertajuk Blood Harmony, rilis pada Oktober 2019.
Lagu yang direkam saat ia berada di Irlandia ini, ditulis oleh Finneas ketika alunan kord dan melodi ini terus berputar di kepalanya.
Finneas pun duduk di depan piano dan mulai memainkan nada-nada yang dia dengarkan di kepalanya dan terciptalah satu karya apik berjudul "Lost My Mind".
[Verse 1]
Em G C D
You're the sound of a song and I can't get you out of my head
Em G C D
You're the calm in the storm, you're the voice sayin', "Come back to bed"
[Pre-Chorus]
Em G C D
Maybe I'm just too tired to keep runnin'
Em G C
Maybe you're what I never saw comin'
[Chorus]
Em G
Am I in your head
C D
Half as often as you're on my mind?
Em G
If I don't make sense
C
Please, forgive me, I can't sleep at night
D Em G
At least, not alone, not anymore
C D
Not since I found what I never went lookin' for
Em G
And now you're in my head
C
I must have lost my mind
[Verse 2]
Em G C D
You're the scars on my skin, you're the past I don't wanna erase
Em G C D
You're the words on my lips that have left but I still seem to taste
[Pre-Chorus]
Em G C D
Maybe I'm just too tired to keep lyin'
Em G C
Maybe you're all I ever wanted
[Chorus]
Em G
Am I in your head
C D
Half as often as you're on my mind?
Em G
If I don't make sense
C
Please, forgive me, I can't sleep at night
D Em G
At least, not alone, not anymore
C D
Not since I found what I never went lookin' for
Em G
And now you're in my head
C
I must have lost my mind
[Bridge]
Am C
There's an empty space beside me
Em
And I'll keep it that way until you're here
G
I need you here
Am C
There was a different face beside me
But I sent her away
Em G
'Cause you're not here, here
[Chorus]
C
Am I in your head
D Em
Half as often as you're on my mind?
C
If I don't make sense
D Em D
Please, forgive me, I can't sleep at night
C
At least, not alone
