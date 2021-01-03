Lirik dan Chord Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya Viral di TikTok, You Get Off on a 9 to 5

Musik Terkini
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya dengan versi mudah kunci dasar D.
Lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya dirilis pada 2016 silam, namun kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya selengkapnya.
D
Could dress up
D
To get love, But guess what?
G
I'm never gonna be that girl
Em
Who's living in a Barbie world
D
Could wake up
D
And make up and play dumb
G
Pretending that I need a boy
Em
Who's gonna treat me like a toy
D D
I know the other girlies wanna wear expensive things, like diamond rings
G Em
But I don't wanna be the puppet that you're playing on a string, this queen don't need a king
Chorus
D
Oh, I don't know what you've been told
D
But this gal right here's gonna rule the world
G Em
Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D
You get off on your 9 to 5
D
Dream of picket fences and trophy wives
G Em
But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be
No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty
D D
Mr. Right could be nice for one night
G
But then he wanna take control
Em
And I would rather fly solo
D
Then Snow White
D
She did it right
In her life
G
Had 7 men to do the chores
Em
'Cause that's not what a lady's for
D D
The only thing a boy's gonna give a girl for free's captivity
G
And I might love me some vanilla but I'm not that sugar sweet
Em
Call me HBIC
Kembali ke Chorus
D
Sure, I'm a pretty girl
D
Up in a pretty world, But they say pretty hurts
G
And I don't wanna sit still I'm a pretty girl
Em
Up in a pretty world, But no, I won't sit still, look pretty
D
Sure, I'm a pretty girl
D
Up in a pretty world
But they say pretty hurts
G
And I don't wanna sit still,
I'm a pretty girl
Em
Up in a pretty world
But no, I won't sit still, look pretty
Kembali ke Chorus 2x
G Em
Sit still, look pretty
Asus2 D D
Sit still, look pretty
G Em
Sit still, look pretty
Asus2 D
Sit still, look pretty
Berikut video klip lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya.
