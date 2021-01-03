Lirik dan Chord Lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya Viral di TikTok, You Get Off on a 9 to 5

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya dengan versi mudah kunci dasar D.

Lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya dirilis pada 2016 silam, namun kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Sit Still Look Pretty - Daya selengkapnya.

D

Could dress up

D

To get love, But guess what?

G

I'm never gonna be that girl

Em

Who's living in a Barbie world



D

Could wake up

D

And make up and play dumb

G

Pretending that I need a boy

Em

Who's gonna treat me like a toy



D D

I know the other girlies wanna wear expensive things, like diamond rings

G Em

But I don't wanna be the puppet that you're playing on a string, this queen don't need a king

Chorus

D

Oh, I don't know what you've been told

D

But this gal right here's gonna rule the world

G Em

Yeah, that is where I'm gonna be because I wanna be



No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty



D

You get off on your 9 to 5

D

Dream of picket fences and trophy wives

G Em

But no, I'm never gonna be 'cause I don't wanna be



No, I don't wanna sit still, look pretty



D D

Mr. Right could be nice for one night

G

But then he wanna take control

Em

And I would rather fly solo



D

Then Snow White

D

She did it right



In her life

G

Had 7 men to do the chores

Em

'Cause that's not what a lady's for



D D

The only thing a boy's gonna give a girl for free's captivity

G

And I might love me some vanilla but I'm not that sugar sweet

Em

Call me HBIC



Kembali ke Chorus

D

Sure, I'm a pretty girl

D

Up in a pretty world, But they say pretty hurts

G

And I don't wanna sit still I'm a pretty girl

Em

Up in a pretty world, But no, I won't sit still, look pretty



D

Sure, I'm a pretty girl

D

Up in a pretty world

But they say pretty hurts

G

And I don't wanna sit still,

I'm a pretty girl

Em

Up in a pretty world



But no, I won't sit still, look pretty



Kembali ke Chorus 2x



G Em

Sit still, look pretty

Asus2 D D

Sit still, look pretty

G Em

Sit still, look pretty

Asus2 D

Sit still, look pretty

Berikut video klip lagu Sit Still, Look Pretty - Daya.