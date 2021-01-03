Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey yang Viral di TikTok, I'm With My Niggas Yeah
Lagu Blueberry Faygo dinyanyikan oleh Lil Mosey dan kini viral di TikTok. Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya.
Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Adrianus Adhi
SURYA.co.id - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Blueberry Faygo dinyanyikan oleh Lil Mosey dan kini viral di TikTok.
Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey banyak diburu penggemarnya.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Arti Lagu Hope - SMTOWN yang Dinyanyikan Artis SM Entertainment di Konser Tahunan
Baca juga: Chord Lagu Tanpa Batas Waktu - Amanda Manopo (Andin Ikatan Cinta) Trending Youtube
Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blueberry Faygo dari Lil Mosey'
[Intro]
Gm C/E
Damn, Callan (Damn, Callan)
[Chorus]
Gm C/E
One bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)
C/E F
Two big 40's and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)
F D
Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)
D Gm
Poured up a four, now that's blueberry Faygo (Lean)
Gm
One false move and we straight to shootin' shit
C/E F
Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)
F D
Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Yeah)
D
That's how it go, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit
Gm C/E
Ayy, one bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)
C/E F
Two big 40's and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)
F D
Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)
D Gm
Poured up a four, now that's blueberry Faygo (Lean)
Gm
One false move and we straight to shootin' shit
C/E F
Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)
F D
Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Yeah)
D
That's how it go, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit
[Verse 1]
Gm
I'm with my niggas, yeah, we some rockstars
C/E
And I'm with my nigga, yeah, KK Wokhardt (KK Wokhardt)
F
This not my dick, lil' bitch, my Glock hard (Lil' bitch)
D
Straight to the cash (Cash), I'm a trapstar
Gm
Straight to the bag (Bag), I'm that nigga, huh?
C/E
Got me some gas, rollin' up some
F
Pfft, pfft, cash, yeah, I got me some
D
I ain't fucked since yesterday, I'ma fuck somethin'
Back to Chorus
[Verse 2]
Gm
Three-oh clip in my nina (Boom, boom)
C/E
On my toes, Gucci, Valentino
F
She on go, your bitch for the team, uh (Lil' bitch)
D
'Cause you know your bitch want a winner (Winner)
Gm
I just went back to my city (To my city)
C/E
And you know they all fuckin' with me (Yeah, they is)
F
But it ain't safe, poles with me (Poles)
D
I'ma chase bands 'til they end me
Back to Chorus
Berikut video klip lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey.
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
Lirik Lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
Chord Lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey
Lil Mosey
lirik lagu terbaru
chord lagu
lagu TikTok
viral di TikTok
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Kita dan Dunia - Gisel feat Gading Marten, Saat Kau Tertidur Ku Kan Menjagamu
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Talking to the Moon - Bruno Mars, I Know You're Somewhere Out There
|Lirik dan Arti Lagu Hope - SMTOWN yang Dinyanyikan Artis SM Entertainment di Konser Tahunan
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Younger Now - Miley Cyrus, Feels Like I Just Woke Up
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Sorai - Nadin Amizah, Langit dan Laut Saling Membantu