Lirik dan Chord Lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey yang Viral di TikTok, I'm With My Niggas Yeah

Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Blueberry Faygo dinyanyikan oleh Lil Mosey dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak jadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Blueberry Faygo - Lil Mosey banyak diburu penggemarnya.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya

[Intro]

Gm C/E

Damn, Callan (Damn, Callan)

[Chorus]

Gm C/E

One bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)

C/E F

Two big 40's and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)

F D

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)

D Gm

Poured up a four, now that's blueberry Faygo (Lean)

Gm

One false move and we straight to shootin' shit

C/E F

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

F D

Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Yeah)

D

That's how it go, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit

Gm C/E

Ayy, one bad bitch and she do what I say so (Yeah)

C/E F

Two big 40's and a big ass Draco (Boom, boom)

F D

Three more millions when you ask how my day go (Yeah)

D Gm

Poured up a four, now that's blueberry Faygo (Lean)

Gm

One false move and we straight to shootin' shit

C/E F

Two small bands just to take you out real quick (Bands)

F D

Three more hoes, pull up, I'm fucking shit (Yeah)

D

That's how it go, big bands, I'm thumbin' shit

[Verse 1]

Gm

I'm with my niggas, yeah, we some rockstars

C/E

And I'm with my nigga, yeah, KK Wokhardt (KK Wokhardt)

F

This not my dick, lil' bitch, my Glock hard (Lil' bitch)

D

Straight to the cash (Cash), I'm a trapstar

Gm

Straight to the bag (Bag), I'm that nigga, huh?

C/E

Got me some gas, rollin' up some

F

Pfft, pfft, cash, yeah, I got me some

D

I ain't fucked since yesterday, I'ma fuck somethin'

Back to Chorus

[Verse 2]

Gm

Three-oh clip in my nina (Boom, boom)

C/E

On my toes, Gucci, Valentino

F

She on go, your bitch for the team, uh (Lil' bitch)

D

'Cause you know your bitch want a winner (Winner)

Gm

I just went back to my city (To my city)

C/E

And you know they all fuckin' with me (Yeah, they is)

F

But it ain't safe, poles with me (Poles)

D

I'ma chase bands 'til they end me

Back to Chorus

