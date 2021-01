Lirik dan Arti Lagu Sugar Daddy - Qveen Herby Viral TikTok, He Love Me, He Give Me All His Money~

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Sugar Daddy - Qveen Herby beserta arti atau terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya.

Lagu Sugar Daddy - Qveen Herby dirilis pada Mei 2020 dan kini viral di TikTok.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Sugar Daddy - Qveen Herby beserta artinya.

If it's my right to taste the riches of the Earth

These bitches better let me work

A private host, a private toast: To new horizons

Nevermind what I had to do to get these diamonds

He love me

He give me all his money

That Gucci, Prada comfy

My sugar daddy

He love me

He give me all his money

That Gucci, Prada comfy

My sugar daddy

He love me

He put no one above me

These bitches wanna judge me

But I don't care

Looking back on the boys that I dated

All the popular boys overrated

Gimme brains, money bags if he's ancient

I'm a young lady takin' donations

CEO might take me on trips

Pack a suit, might have a few ships

Love a waitress chasing them tips

But I'mma escort counting his chips

Got a lot bitch

On a yacht bitch|

In the tropics

He love me

He give me all his money

That Gucci, Prada comfy

My sugar daddy