Lirik dan Chord Lagu Younger Now - Miley Cyrus, Feels Like I Just Woke Up

SURYA.CO.ID - Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Younger Now - Miley Cyrus.

Lagu Younger New termasuk dalam single kedua dari album yang berjudul sama,

[Verse 1]

A E

Feels like I just woke up

A E

Like all this time I've been asleep

A E

Even though it's not who I am

A E

I'm not afraid of who I used to be



[Chorus 1]

F#m C#m E

No one stays the same (oh-oh, oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

You know what goes up must come down (oh-oh, oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

Change is a thing you can count on (oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

I feel so much younger now (oh-oh, oh-oh)



[Verse 2]

A E

Feels like I've been living in a dream

A E

But never make it to the end

A E

My eyes open when they feel the light

A E

It's always right before I'm about to scream

[Chorus 2]

F#m C#m E

No one stays the same (oh-oh, oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

You know what goes up must come down (oh-oh, oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

Change is a thing you can count on (oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

I feel so much younger now (oh-oh, oh-oh)

[Bridge]

A E

What goes up must come down

A E

What goes up must come down

A E

What goes up must come down

A N.C.

What goes up must come down (yeah)

[Chorus 3]

F#m C#m E

No one stays the same (oh-oh, oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

You know what goes comes back around (oh-oh, oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

Change is a thing you can count on (oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

I feel so much younger now (oh-oh, oh-oh)

F#m C#m E

I feel so much younger now (yeah)

F#m C#m E

I feel so much younger now