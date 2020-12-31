Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Long Live - Taylor Swift - 'I Say Remember This Moment in the Back of My Mind'
Simak lirik dan chord lagu Long Live yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Long Live - Taylor Swift.
Lagu Long Live merupakan salah satu single hits dalam album Speak Now milik Taylor Swift
Lagu ini dirilis Oktober 2010.
[Verse 1]
G C
I say remember this moment In the back of my mind
Em
The time we stood with our shaking hands
D C
The crowds in stands went wild
G
We were the kings and the queens
C
And they read off our names
Em
The night you danced like you knew our lives
D C
Would never be the same
Em C
You held your head like a hero on a history book page
Em D C
It was the end of a decade But the start of an age
[Chorus]
G C
Long live the walls we crashed through
Em D
All the kingdom lights shined just for me and you
G C
I was screaming, "long live all the magic we made"
Em
And bring on all the pretenders
C G
One day we will be remembered
[Verse 2]
G C
I said remember this feeling I passed the pictures around
Em D
Of all the years that we stood there on the sidelines
C
Wishing for right now
G C
We are the kings and the queens You traded your baseball cap for a crown
Em D C
When they gave us our trophies And we held them up for our town
Em C
And the cynics were outraged Screaming, "this is absurd"
Em
'Cause for a moment a band of thieves in
D C
ripped up jeans got to rule the world
[Chorus]
G C
Long live the walls we crashed through
Em D
All the kingdom lights shined just for me and you
G C
I was screaming, "long live all the magic we made"
Em D
And bring on all the pretenders I'm not afraid
G C
Long live all the mountains we moved
Em
I had the time of my life
D
Fighting dragons with you
G C
I was screaming, "long live the look on your face"
Em
And bring on all the pretenders
C G
One day we will be remembered
[Bridge]
C Em
Hold on to spinning around
C Em
Confetti falls to the ground
C
May these memories break our fall
[Verse 3]
G
Can you take a moment
C
Promise me this:
Em
That you'll stand by me forever
D C
But if God forbid fate should step in
G
And force us into a goodbye
C
If you have children someday
Em D
When they point to the pictures
C
Please tell them my name
C
Tell them how the crowds went wild
D
Tell them how I hope they shine
[Chorus]
G C
Long live the walls we crashed through
Em D
I had the time of my life with you
G C
Long, long live the walls we crashed through
Em D
All the kingdom lights shined just for me and you
G C
I was screaming, "long live all the magic we made"
Em D
And bring on all the pretenders I'm not afraid
G C
Long live all the mountains we moved
Em
I had the time of my life
D
Fighting dragons with you
G C
long live the look on your face
Em
And bring on all the pretenders
C G
One day we will be remembered
