Chord dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey Viral di TikTok, I Will Love You Till The End of Time

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey Viral di TikTok, I Will Love You Till The End of Time~

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey Viral di TikTok, I Will Love You Till The End of Time
YouTube Lana Del Rey
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey versi mudah dengan kunci Em.

Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey dirilis 2012 lalu dan kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Em D
Blue jeans, White shirt
A
Walked into the room you know you made my eyes burn
Em D
It was like, James Dean, for sure
A
You so fresh to death and sick as ca-cancer
Em D
You were sorta punk rock, I grew up on hip hop
A
But you fit me better than my favourite sweater, and I know
Em D
That love is mean, and love hurts
A
But I still remember that day we met in December, oh baby!

Em D A
I will love you till the end of time
A Em
I would wait a million years
Em D A
Promise you'll remember that you're mine
A
Baby can you see through the tears
Em D
Love you more, than those bitches before
A
Say you'll remember, oh baby, say you'll remember
Em D A
I will love you till the end of time

Em D
Big dreams, Gangster
A
Said you had to leave to start your life over
Em D
I was like: "No please", "Stay here"
A
"We don't need no money we can make it all work"
Em D
But he headed out on Sunday, said he'd come home Monday
A
I stayed up waiting, anticipating and pacing but he was
Em D
Chasing, Paper
A
"Caught up in the game" that was the last I heard

Em D A
I will love you till the end of time
A Em
I would wait a milion years
Em D A
Promise you'll remember that you're mine
A
Baby can you see through the tears
Em D
Love you more, Than those bitches before
A
Say you'll remember, oh baby, say you'll remember
Em D A
I will love you till the end of time

Em
He went out every night, And baby that's alright
D
I told you that no matter what you did, I'd be by your side
D
Cause I'm a ride or die, Whether you fail or fly,
D
Well shit at least you tried.
Em
But when you walked out that door, a piece of me died
Em
I told you I wanted more, but that not what I had in mind
D
I just want it like before, We were dancing all night
D
Then they took you away, - stole you out of my life
D
You just need to remember...

Em D A
I will love you till the end of time
A Em
I would wait a milion years
Em D A
Promise you'll remember that you're mine
A
Baby can you see through the tears
Em D
Love you more, Than those bitches before
A
Say you'll remember, oh baby, say you'll remember
Em D A
I will love you till the end of time

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
