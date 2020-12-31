Chord dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey Viral di TikTok, I Will Love You Till The End of Time~

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey versi mudah dengan kunci Em.

Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey dirilis 2012 lalu dan kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Em D

Blue jeans, White shirt

A

Walked into the room you know you made my eyes burn

Em D

It was like, James Dean, for sure

A

You so fresh to death and sick as ca-cancer

Em D

You were sorta punk rock, I grew up on hip hop

A

But you fit me better than my favourite sweater, and I know

Em D

That love is mean, and love hurts

A

But I still remember that day we met in December, oh baby!

Em D A

I will love you till the end of time

A Em

I would wait a million years

Em D A

Promise you'll remember that you're mine

A

Baby can you see through the tears

Em D

Love you more, than those bitches before

A

Say you'll remember, oh baby, say you'll remember

Em D A

I will love you till the end of time



Em D

Big dreams, Gangster

A

Said you had to leave to start your life over

Em D

I was like: "No please", "Stay here"

A

"We don't need no money we can make it all work"

Em D

But he headed out on Sunday, said he'd come home Monday

A

I stayed up waiting, anticipating and pacing but he was

Em D

Chasing, Paper

A

"Caught up in the game" that was the last I heard



Em D A

I will love you till the end of time

A Em

I would wait a milion years

Em D A

Promise you'll remember that you're mine

A

Baby can you see through the tears

Em D

Love you more, Than those bitches before

A

Say you'll remember, oh baby, say you'll remember

Em D A

I will love you till the end of time



Em

He went out every night, And baby that's alright

D

I told you that no matter what you did, I'd be by your side

D

Cause I'm a ride or die, Whether you fail or fly,

D

Well shit at least you tried.

Em

But when you walked out that door, a piece of me died

Em

I told you I wanted more, but that not what I had in mind

D

I just want it like before, We were dancing all night

D

Then they took you away, - stole you out of my life

D

You just need to remember...



Em D A

I will love you till the end of time

A Em

I would wait a milion years

Em D A

Promise you'll remember that you're mine

A

Baby can you see through the tears

Em D

Love you more, Than those bitches before

A

Say you'll remember, oh baby, say you'll remember

Em D A

I will love you till the end of time