Chord Lagu Feel Something - Bea Miller, I Don't Wanna Die, But I Don't Wanna Live Viral di TikTok

Berikut chord lagu Feel Something oleh Bae Miller yang viral di TikTok. Liriknya I Don't Wanna Die But I Don't Wanna Live Like This.

SURYA.co.id - Lagu Feel Something dari Bea Miller viral di TikTok.

Langsung saja ini chord lagu Feel Something dari Bea Miller.

[Verse 1]
C
If I could choose anything
C
I would be good in bed
                          Am
One day, I would fall into love and stay
            F
I would fall into love

[Pre-Chorus]
             C
And it's not fair
               C
I keep on writing a sequel to stories
                        Am
I know that are not there
                 F
I don't wanna die, but I don't wanna live like this

[Chorus]
C                G                                           Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                        G
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again
C                G                                           Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                 G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                        G 
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again

[Verse 2]
C
If I am telling the truth
C
Watching my friends break their hearts into two
                Am
Makes me jealous, I know that it's true
F
But what can you do?

[Pre-Chorus]
             C
And it'??s not fair

I keep on writing a sequel to stories
                        Am
I know that are not there
                      F
I don't wanna die, but I don't wanna live like this

[Chorus]
C                G                                          Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                        G
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again
C                G                                           Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                 G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                        G
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again

[Bridge]
C
Can you tell me a secret?
C
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?
Am
I know I should be angry
                                              Am
But I can barely feel a fucking thing
C
Can you tell me a secret?
C
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?
F
Can you tell me what's wrong with me

[Chorus]
C                 G                                          Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                 G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C                        G
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again

[Outro]
C
Can you tell me a secret?
C
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?
Am
I know I should be angry
                                              Am
But I can barely feel a fucking thing
C
Can you tell me a secret?
C
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?
F
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?

C

