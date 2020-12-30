Chord Lagu Feel Something - Bea Miller, I Don't Wanna Die, But I Don't Wanna Live Viral di TikTok
Lagu Feel Something dari Bea Miller viral di TikTok.
Lagu Feel Something dari Bea Miller viral di TikTok.
Chord lagu Feel Something dari Bea Miller.
[Verse 1]
C
If I could choose anything
C
I would be good in bed
Am
One day, I would fall into love and stay
F
I would fall into love
[Pre-Chorus]
C
And it's not fair
C
I keep on writing a sequel to stories
Am
I know that are not there
F
I don't wanna die, but I don't wanna live like this
[Chorus]
C G Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again
C G Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again
[Verse 2]
C
If I am telling the truth
C
Watching my friends break their hearts into two
Am
Makes me jealous, I know that it's true
F
But what can you do?
[Pre-Chorus]
C
And it'??s not fair
I keep on writing a sequel to stories
Am
I know that are not there
F
I don't wanna die, but I don't wanna live like this
[Chorus]
C G Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again
C G Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again
[Bridge]
C
Can you tell me a secret?
C
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?
Am
I know I should be angry
Am
But I can barely feel a fucking thing
C
Can you tell me a secret?
C
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?
F
Can you tell me what's wrong with me
[Chorus]
C G Am
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel
C G
Something really real, so that I can really
F
Feel like a person again
[Outro]
C
Can you tell me a secret?
C
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?
Am
I know I should be angry
Am
But I can barely feel a fucking thing
C
Can you tell me a secret?
C
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?
F
Can you tell me what's wrong with me?
C
