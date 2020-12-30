Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma Kunci G Viral TikTok, Calling You Late at Night

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma Kunci G Viral TikTok, Calling You Late at Night
YouTube Gangga
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma versi mudah dengan kunci dasar G.

Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma dirilis pada Juni 2020 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma

G            D         Em       Dm
Calling you late at night
C                G
Talking bout nothin'
C                    D
But we’re always laughing

G                D
These dumb conversations
Em                   Dm
They raise my affections
C                     G
Those were the good times
Am                     D
And i miss the old times

C                Bm
Have i told you lately
Am                D
That i miss you badly

G             D
Sometimes i wish
Em                 Dm          C     G
That i could still call you mine
Am                D
Still call you mine
G                 D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                      Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                 Bm
The only way i could
Am              D             G
Remember that you were once mine

G               D        Em      Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C                 G
I would be list’nin’
C                 D
Till i was sleeping
G                D
But our situations
Em             Dm
It stopped our relations
C               Bm
Why did we end it?
Am            D
Don’t want to believe it

C                 Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am                 D
That i miss you badly

G             D
Sometimes i wish
Em                 Dm          C        G
That i could still call you mine
Am                D
Still call you mine
G                 D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                      Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                 Bm
The only way i could
Am              D             G
Remember that you were once mine

G             D
Sometimes i wish
Em                 Dm          C       G
That i could still call you mine
Am                D
Still call you mine
G                 D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                      Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                 Bm
The only way i could
Am              D             G
Remember that you were once mine.

