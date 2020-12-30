Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma Kunci G Viral TikTok, Calling You Late at Night
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Adrianus Adhi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma versi mudah dengan kunci dasar G.
Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma dirilis pada Juni 2020 lalu dan kini kembali viral di TikTok
Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga Kusuma
G D Em Dm
Calling you late at night
C G
Talking bout nothin'
C D
But we’re always laughing
G D
These dumb conversations
Em Dm
They raise my affections
C G
Those were the good times
Am D
And i miss the old times
C Bm
Have i told you lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D Em Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C G
I would be list’nin’
C D
Till i was sleeping
G D
But our situations
Em Dm
It stopped our relations
C Bm
Why did we end it?
Am D
Don’t want to believe it
C Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine.
