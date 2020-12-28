Breaking News:

Chord Lagu IDK You Yet - Alexander 23 Viral di TikTok, How Can You Miss Someone You've Never Seen?

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu IDK You Yet dari Alixander 23 yang viral di TikTok.

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut chord lagu IDK You Yet singel Alexander 23 yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Liriknya 'How Can You Miss Someone You've Never Seen?'.

Langsung saja ini lirik dan chord gitarnya IDK You Yet.

[Intro]
Bbm Gb Db

                     Bbm                          Gb      Db
How can you miss someone you've never met
            Bbm                                 Gb           Db
Cause I need you now but I don't know you yet
                   Bbm                                 Gb     Db
But can you find me soon because I'm in my head
           Bbm                                 Gb           Db
Yeah, I need you now but I don't know you yet

                                 Bbm Gb Db
Cause lately it's been hard
                                  Bbm Gb Db
They're selling me for parts
                                              Bbm Gb Db
And I don't wanna be modern art
                                    Bbm
But I've only got half a heart
      Gb       Db
To give to you

                     Bbm                          Gb      Db
How can you miss someone you've never seen?
                Bbm                            Gb         Db
Oh, tell me are your eyes brown, blue, or green?
                  Bbm           Gb            Db
And do you like it with sugar and cream?
                Bbm                        Gb         Db
Or do you take it straight, oh, just like me?

                                 Bbm Gb Db
Yeah, lately it's been hard
                                  Bbm Gb Db
They're selling me for parts
                                              Bbm Gb Db
And I don't wanna be modern art
                               Bbm
But I only got half a heart
     Gb       Db
To give to you

And I hope it's enough
Bbm                 Gb            Db
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Bbm                 Gb            Db
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Bbm                 Gb            Db
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Bbm                 Gb            Db
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

                     Bbm                           Gb     Db
How can you miss someone you've never met?
             Bbm                                Gb            Db
'Cause I need you now but I don't know you yet
                   Bbm                                 Gb      Db
But can you find me soon because I'm in my head?
           Bbm                                 Gb           Db
Yeah, I need you now but I don't know you yet

  Bbm                                Gb            Db
I need you now but I don't know you yet
  Bbm                                Gb            Db
I need you now but I don't know you yet
  Bbm                                Gb            Db
I need you now but I don't know you yet
  Bbm                                Gb            Db
I need you now but I don't know you yet

