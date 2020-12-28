Ilustrasi - Chord Lagu IDK You Yet - Alexander 23 Viral di TikTok, How Can You Miss Someone You've Never Seen?

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.co.id - Berikut chord lagu IDK You Yet singel Alexander 23 yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Liriknya 'How Can You Miss Someone You've Never Seen?'.

Langsung saja ini lirik dan chord gitarnya IDK You Yet.

[Intro]

Bbm Gb Db

Bbm Gb Db

How can you miss someone you've never met

Bbm Gb Db

Cause I need you now but I don't know you yet

Bbm Gb Db

But can you find me soon because I'm in my head

Bbm Gb Db

Yeah, I need you now but I don't know you yet

Bbm Gb Db

Cause lately it's been hard

Bbm Gb Db

They're selling me for parts

Bbm Gb Db

And I don't wanna be modern art

Bbm

But I've only got half a heart

Gb Db

To give to you

Bbm Gb Db

How can you miss someone you've never seen?

Bbm Gb Db

Oh, tell me are your eyes brown, blue, or green?

Bbm Gb Db

And do you like it with sugar and cream?

Bbm Gb Db

Or do you take it straight, oh, just like me?

Bbm Gb Db

Yeah, lately it's been hard

Bbm Gb Db

They're selling me for parts

Bbm Gb Db

And I don't wanna be modern art

Bbm

But I only got half a heart

Gb Db

To give to you

And I hope it's enough

Bbm Gb Db

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Bbm Gb Db

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Bbm Gb Db

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Bbm Gb Db

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Bbm Gb Db

How can you miss someone you've never met?

Bbm Gb Db

'Cause I need you now but I don't know you yet

Bbm Gb Db

But can you find me soon because I'm in my head?

Bbm Gb Db

Yeah, I need you now but I don't know you yet

Bbm Gb Db

I need you now but I don't know you yet

Bbm Gb Db

I need you now but I don't know you yet

Bbm Gb Db

I need you now but I don't know you yet

Bbm Gb Db

I need you now but I don't know you yet