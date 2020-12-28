Chord Lagu IDK You Yet - Alexander 23 Viral di TikTok, How Can You Miss Someone You've Never Seen?
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu IDK You Yet dari Alixander 23 yang viral di TikTok.
SURYA.co.id - Berikut chord lagu IDK You Yet singel Alexander 23 yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Liriknya 'How Can You Miss Someone You've Never Seen?'.
Langsung saja ini lirik dan chord gitarnya IDK You Yet.
[Intro]
Bbm Gb Db
Bbm Gb Db
How can you miss someone you've never met
Bbm Gb Db
Cause I need you now but I don't know you yet
Bbm Gb Db
But can you find me soon because I'm in my head
Bbm Gb Db
Yeah, I need you now but I don't know you yet
Bbm Gb Db
Cause lately it's been hard
Bbm Gb Db
They're selling me for parts
Bbm Gb Db
And I don't wanna be modern art
Bbm
But I've only got half a heart
Gb Db
To give to you
Bbm Gb Db
How can you miss someone you've never seen?
Bbm Gb Db
Oh, tell me are your eyes brown, blue, or green?
Bbm Gb Db
And do you like it with sugar and cream?
Bbm Gb Db
Or do you take it straight, oh, just like me?
Bbm Gb Db
Yeah, lately it's been hard
Bbm Gb Db
They're selling me for parts
Bbm Gb Db
And I don't wanna be modern art
Bbm
But I only got half a heart
Gb Db
To give to you
And I hope it's enough
Bbm Gb Db
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Bbm Gb Db
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Bbm Gb Db
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Bbm Gb Db
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Bbm Gb Db
How can you miss someone you've never met?
Bbm Gb Db
'Cause I need you now but I don't know you yet
Bbm Gb Db
But can you find me soon because I'm in my head?
Bbm Gb Db
Yeah, I need you now but I don't know you yet
Bbm Gb Db
I need you now but I don't know you yet
Bbm Gb Db
I need you now but I don't know you yet
Bbm Gb Db
I need you now but I don't know you yet
Bbm Gb Db
I need you now but I don't know you yet
