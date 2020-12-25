Lirik dan Chord Lagu Stuck With You - Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber Viral di TikTok

Ilustrasi - Lirik dan Chord Lagu Stuck With You - Ariana Grande feat Justin Beiber Viral di TikTok, Got All This Time on Our Hands

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik serta chord lagu Stuck With You oleh oleh Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber

Lagy Stuck With You jadi salah satu lagu yang sering dicover hingga viral di TikTok.

G

Mmm

Bm

Hey, yeah

C

(That's just for fun) (What?)

Em D

Ah

[Verse 1: Ariana Grande]

G

I'm not one to stick around

Bm

One strike and you're out, baby

Don't care if I sound crazy

C

But you never let me down, no, no

Em

That's why when the sun's up I'm stayin'

D

Still layin' in your bed sayin'



[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]

G

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Bm

Got all this time on our hands

C

Might as well cancel our plans, yeah

Em D

I could stay here for a lifetime

[Chorus: Ariana Grande]

G

So, lock the door and throw out the key

Bm

Can't fight this no more, it's just you and me

C

And there's nothin' I, nothin' I, I can do

Em D

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

G

So, go ahead and drive me insane

Bm

Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change

C

Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you

Em D

I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby



[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

G

There's nowhere we need to be, no, no, no

Bm

I'ma get to know you better

Kinda hope we're here forever

C

There's nobody on these streets

Em

If you told me that the world's endin'

D

Ain't no other way that I can spend it



[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande]

G

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Bm

Got all this time in my hands

C

Might as well cancel our plans

Em D

I could stay here forever