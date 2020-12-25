Lirik dan Chord Lagu Stuck With You - Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber Viral di TikTok
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Stuck With You dari Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber. Lagu Stuck With You belakangan viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Musahadah
Berikut lirik serta chord lagu Stuck With You oleh oleh Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber
Lagy Stuck With You jadi salah satu lagu yang sering dicover hingga viral di TikTok.
G
Mmm
Bm
Hey, yeah
C
(That's just for fun) (What?)
Em D
Ah
[Verse 1: Ariana Grande]
G
I'm not one to stick around
Bm
One strike and you're out, baby
Don't care if I sound crazy
C
But you never let me down, no, no
Em
That's why when the sun's up I'm stayin'
D
Still layin' in your bed sayin'
[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]
G
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Bm
Got all this time on our hands
C
Might as well cancel our plans, yeah
Em D
I could stay here for a lifetime
[Chorus: Ariana Grande]
G
So, lock the door and throw out the key
Bm
Can't fight this no more, it's just you and me
C
And there's nothin' I, nothin' I, I can do
Em D
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
G
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Bm
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change
C
Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
Em D
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
G
There's nowhere we need to be, no, no, no
Bm
I'ma get to know you better
Kinda hope we're here forever
C
There's nobody on these streets
Em
If you told me that the world's endin'
D
Ain't no other way that I can spend it
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande]
G
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Bm
Got all this time in my hands
C
Might as well cancel our plans
Em D
I could stay here forever
