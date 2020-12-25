Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Stuck With You - Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Stuck With You dari Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber. Lagu Stuck With You belakangan viral di TikTok.

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Stuck With You - Ariana Grande dan Justin Bieber Viral di TikTok
Youtube
Ilustrasi - Lirik dan Chord Lagu Stuck With You - Ariana Grande feat Justin Beiber Viral di TikTok, Got All This Time on Our Hands 

SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik serta chord lagu Stuck With You oleh oleh Ariana Grande  dan Justin Bieber

Lagy Stuck With You jadi salah satu lagu yang sering dicover hingga viral di TikTok.

G
  Mmm
Bm
  Hey, yeah
C
(That's just for fun) (What?)
Em    D
   Ah

 [Verse 1: Ariana Grande]
G
I'm not one to stick around
Bm
One strike and you're out, baby

Don't care if I sound crazy
C
But you never let me down, no, no
           Em
That's why when the sun's up I'm stayin'
D
Still layin' in your bed sayin'

 
[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande]
G
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
             Bm
Got all this time on our hands
              C
Might as well cancel our plans, yeah
        Em              D
I could stay here for a lifetime

 [Chorus: Ariana Grande]
    G
So, lock the door and throw out the key
            Bm
Can't fight this no more, it's just you and me
            C
And there's nothin' I, nothin' I, I can do
    Em                              D
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
    G
So, go ahead and drive me insane
      Bm
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn't change
      C
Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
    Em                              D
I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby
  
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
        G
There's nowhere we need to be, no, no, no
Bm
I'ma get to know you better

Kinda hope we're here forever
        C
There's nobody on these streets
Em
If you told me that the world's endin'
D
Ain't no other way that I can spend it

 
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande]
G
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
             Bm
Got all this time in my hands
              C
Might as well cancel our plans
        Em           D
I could stay here forever

