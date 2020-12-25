Lirik dan Chord Lagu Into Your Arms - Witt Lowry feat Ava Max, Viral di TikTok Versi Remix

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

[Chorus]

B Ebm Db

I'm out of my head, out of my mind, oh, I

Abm

If you let me, I'll be

B Ebm Db

Out of my dress and into your arms tonight

Abm

Yeah, I'm lost without it

B Ebm

Feels like I'm always waitin'

Db

I need you to come get me

B Ebm Db

Out of my head, and into your arms tonight

Abm

Tonight (yeah)

[Verse 1]

B Ebm

I don't mean to make you wait, just the pressure's been gettin' heavy

Db B

I know if I fuck us up, we'll be over, done, you'll forget me

B Ebm

Forget me, I'm feelin' bad that I act this way, 'cause you let me

Db Abm

They call me king, but I know my queen will be there to check me

B Ebm

Last year, was runnin' 'round 45th lookin' for SoHo

Db B

Last night, was ridin' down Rodeo lookin' for no ho

B Ebm

It's crazy what can change in a year, think that you know though

Db Abm

Go back and forth like a yo-yo, they live their life for the photos

B Ebm

They see me, I'm actin' solo, 'cause I'm afraid to commit

Db B

Now can you tell me how I'm different than him, and him, and him?

B Ebm

Yeah, I know I'm always questionin' things, like, girl

Db Ab

Would you say that love cannot be found inside a vow or a ring?

B Ebm

She laughs and says, "Only material things"

Db B

Those are material things, imagine buyin' all my trust with a ring

B Ebm

Imagine spendin' all my love on a fling, got a thing for you

Db Abm

If I had the talent you had, I probably would sing for you, like

[Chorus]

B Ebm Db

I'm out of my head, out of my mind, oh, I

Abm

If you let me, I'll be

B Ebm Db

Out of my dress and into your arms tonight

Abm

Yeah, I'm lost without it

B Ebm

Feels like I'm always waitin'

Db

I need you to come get me

B Ebm Db

Out of my head, and into your arms tonight

Abm

Tonight (yeah)

[Verse 2]

B Ebm

I don't mean to make you wait, or to contemplate about us

Db B

My ex, she loved to lie, guess that's why it's harder to trust

B Ebm

I been searchin' to find myself and not get too lost into lust

Db Abm

I heard once that you can try but can't fill from an empty cup

B Ebm

That's no lie, and all I ever say is how I need time

Db B

If it was up to you now, you would be mine

B Ebm

I'm on the road more than I'm home and still I find it's only you on my mind

Db Abm

The last three were Gemini, I take that shit as a sign, it's funny

B Ebm

You can't buy time with your money

Db B

And you love goin' to the beach whether it's cloudy or sunny

B Ebm

And you love drinkin' all your wine until it hurts in your tummy

Db Abm

You call me, "Honey, I'm tipsy, and really all I want is for you to love me"

B Ebm

Flashbacks to backroads drivin' back to my side of state

Db B

I know I need to tell you I care before it's too late

B Ebm

Before someone steps to the plate, before you decide not to wait

Db Abm

Before you decide not to chase, then you call me up, just to say

[Chorus]

B &nnbsp; Ebm Db

I'm out of my head, out of my mind, oh, I

Abm

If you let me, I'll be

B Ebm Db

Out of my dress and into your arms tonight

Abm

Yeah, I'm lost without it

B Ebm

Feels like I'm always waitin'

Db

I need you to come get me

B Ebm Db

Out of my head, and into your arms tonight

Abm B

Tonight (yeah)

[Outro]

Ebm Db B

Ebm Db Abm

Ebm Db

