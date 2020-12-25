Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Into Your Arms - Witt Lowry feat Ava Max, Viral di TikTok Versi Remix
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Into Your Arms yang dinyanyikan oleh Witt Lowry feat Ava Max. Versi remix nya viral di TikTok.
SURYA.co.id - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Into Your Arms yang dinyanyikan oleh Witt Lowry feat Ava Max, kini versi remix nya viral di TikTok.
Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu Into Your Arms - Witt Lowry feat Ava Max banyak diburu netizen.
Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'TikTok Remix, Lirik dan Lagu Into Your Arms - Witt Lowry feat Ava Max'
[Chorus]
B Ebm Db
I'm out of my head, out of my mind, oh, I
Abm
If you let me, I'll be
B Ebm Db
Out of my dress and into your arms tonight
Abm
Yeah, I'm lost without it
B Ebm
Feels like I'm always waitin'
Db
I need you to come get me
B Ebm Db
Out of my head, and into your arms tonight
Abm
Tonight (yeah)
[Verse 1]
B Ebm
I don't mean to make you wait, just the pressure's been gettin' heavy
Db B
I know if I fuck us up, we'll be over, done, you'll forget me
B Ebm
Forget me, I'm feelin' bad that I act this way, 'cause you let me
Db Abm
They call me king, but I know my queen will be there to check me
B Ebm
Last year, was runnin' 'round 45th lookin' for SoHo
Db B
Last night, was ridin' down Rodeo lookin' for no ho
B Ebm
It's crazy what can change in a year, think that you know though
Db Abm
Go back and forth like a yo-yo, they live their life for the photos
B Ebm
They see me, I'm actin' solo, 'cause I'm afraid to commit
Db B
Now can you tell me how I'm different than him, and him, and him?
B Ebm
Yeah, I know I'm always questionin' things, like, girl
Db Ab
Would you say that love cannot be found inside a vow or a ring?
B Ebm
She laughs and says, "Only material things"
Db B
Those are material things, imagine buyin' all my trust with a ring
B Ebm
Imagine spendin' all my love on a fling, got a thing for you
Db Abm
If I had the talent you had, I probably would sing for you, like
[Chorus]
B Ebm Db
I'm out of my head, out of my mind, oh, I
Abm
If you let me, I'll be
B Ebm Db
Out of my dress and into your arms tonight
Abm
Yeah, I'm lost without it
B Ebm
Feels like I'm always waitin'
Db
I need you to come get me
B Ebm Db
Out of my head, and into your arms tonight
Abm
Tonight (yeah)
[Verse 2]
B Ebm
I don't mean to make you wait, or to contemplate about us
Db B
My ex, she loved to lie, guess that's why it's harder to trust
B Ebm
I been searchin' to find myself and not get too lost into lust
Db Abm
I heard once that you can try but can't fill from an empty cup
B Ebm
That's no lie, and all I ever say is how I need time
Db B
If it was up to you now, you would be mine
B Ebm
I'm on the road more than I'm home and still I find it's only you on my mind
Db Abm
The last three were Gemini, I take that shit as a sign, it's funny
B Ebm
You can't buy time with your money
Db B
And you love goin' to the beach whether it's cloudy or sunny
B Ebm
And you love drinkin' all your wine until it hurts in your tummy
Db Abm
You call me, "Honey, I'm tipsy, and really all I want is for you to love me"
B Ebm
Flashbacks to backroads drivin' back to my side of state
Db B
I know I need to tell you I care before it's too late
B Ebm
Before someone steps to the plate, before you decide not to wait
Db Abm
Before you decide not to chase, then you call me up, just to say
[Chorus]
B &nnbsp; Ebm Db
I'm out of my head, out of my mind, oh, I
Abm
If you let me, I'll be
B Ebm Db
Out of my dress and into your arms tonight
Abm
Yeah, I'm lost without it
B Ebm
Feels like I'm always waitin'
Db
I need you to come get me
B Ebm Db
Out of my head, and into your arms tonight
Abm B
Tonight (yeah)
[Outro]
Ebm Db B
Ebm Db Abm
Ebm Db
Berikut video klip lagu Into Your Arms - Witt Lowry feat Ava Max.
