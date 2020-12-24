Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift, 'Once Upon a Time, a Few Mistakes Ago'

Simak lirik dan chord lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift selengkapnya dalam artikel ini

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift, 'Once Upon a Time, a Few Mistakes Ago'
instagram
Taylor Swift penyanyi lagu I Knew You Were Trouble 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift

Lirik dan chord lagu I Knew You Were Trouble dirilis pada 9 Oktober 2012.

Lagu ini menjadi single populer Taylor Swift dari albumnya berjudul Red.

[Intro]

C

 [Verse 1] (pm)

 
C
Once upon a time, a few mistakes ago
Gsus4
I was in your sights, you got me alone
Am                                                Fmaj7
You found me, you found me, you found me-e
C
I guess you didn't care, and I guess liked that
      Gsus4
And when I fell hard, you took a step back
       Am                                 Fmaj7      C
Without me, without me, without me-e

[Pre-Chorus] (pm)

                     Gsus4                             Am
And he's long gone, when he's next to me and I
        Fmaj7
Realize, the blame is on me

[Chorus 1] (one)

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
chord lagu
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
Taylor Swift
lagu I Knew You Were Trouble
surabaya.tribunnews.com
lirik dan chord lagu
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Pendeta Yerry Ceritakan Pengorbanan Anggota Banser NU Riyanto saat Malam Natal: Simbol Toleransi
Pendeta Yerry Ceritakan Pengorbanan Anggota Banser NU Riyanto saat Malam Natal: Simbol Toleransi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan