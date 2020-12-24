Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift, 'Once Upon a Time, a Few Mistakes Ago'
Simak lirik dan chord lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift selengkapnya dalam artikel ini
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift.
Lirik dan chord lagu I Knew You Were Trouble dirilis pada 9 Oktober 2012.
Lagu ini menjadi single populer Taylor Swift dari albumnya berjudul Red.
[Intro]
C
[Verse 1] (pm)
C
Once upon a time, a few mistakes ago
Gsus4
I was in your sights, you got me alone
Am Fmaj7
You found me, you found me, you found me-e
C
I guess you didn't care, and I guess liked that
Gsus4
And when I fell hard, you took a step back
Am Fmaj7 C
Without me, without me, without me-e
[Pre-Chorus] (pm)
Gsus4 Am
And he's long gone, when he's next to me and I
Fmaj7
Realize, the blame is on me
[Chorus 1] (one)
chord lagu
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
Taylor Swift
lagu I Knew You Were Trouble
surabaya.tribunnews.com
lirik dan chord lagu
|Lirik dan Arti Lagu Weak - SWV Cover Larissa Lambert Viral di TikTok, I Get so Weak in The Knees
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Berhenti Kasihan - KapthenpureK Kunci G Viral TikTok, Kalau Ti Suka Ko Bilang
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Perfect - Ed Sheeran Viral di TikTok Versi Koplo Remix, I Found a Love for Me
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Makhluk Tuhan Paling Sexy - Mulan Jameela
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Ku Rindu Ibu - Rizky Febian yang Trending Youtube, 'Sempat Terfikirkan'