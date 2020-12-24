Lirik dan Chord Lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift, 'Once Upon a Time, a Few Mistakes Ago'

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift.

Lirik dan chord lagu I Knew You Were Trouble dirilis pada 9 Oktober 2012.

Lagu ini menjadi single populer Taylor Swift dari albumnya berjudul Red.

[Intro]

C

[Verse 1] (pm)



C

Once upon a time, a few mistakes ago

Gsus4

I was in your sights, you got me alone

Am Fmaj7

You found me, you found me, you found me-e

C

I guess you didn't care, and I guess liked that

Gsus4

And when I fell hard, you took a step back

Am Fmaj7 C

Without me, without me, without me-e

[Pre-Chorus] (pm)

Gsus4 Am

And he's long gone, when he's next to me and I

Fmaj7

Realize, the blame is on me

[Chorus 1] (one)