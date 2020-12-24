Lirik dan Arti Lagu Weak - SWV Cover Larissa Lambert Viral di TikTok, I Get so Weak in The Knees~

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Weak yang dipopulerkan oleh SWV beserta artinya.

Lagu Weak - SWV dirilis pada 1992 silam dan kini viral di TikTok setelah dinyanyikan ulang oleh Larissa Lambert.

Weak - SWV

I don't know what it is that you've done to me

But it's caused me to act in such a crazy way

Whatever it is that you do when you do what you're doing

It's a feeling that I want to stay

'Cause my heart starts beating triple time

With thoughts of loving you on my mind

I can't figure out just what to do

When the cause and cure is you

I get so weak in the knees

I can hardly speak (I do)

I lose all control (control)

And something takes over me (takes over me)

In a daze, your love's so amazing (amaze)

It's not a phase I want you to stay with me (stay with me)

By my side, I swallow my pride (my pride)

Your love is so sweet

It knocks me right off of my feet

Can't explain why your love, it makes me weak

Time after time after time I tried to fight it

But your love is strong it keeps on holding on

Resistance is down when you're around cries fading

In my condition, I don't want to be alone

'Cause my heart starts beating triple time

With thoughts of loving you on my mind

I can't figure out just what to do

When the cause and cure is you, oh

I get so weak in the knees

I can hardly speak (I do)

I lose all control (control)

And something takes over me (takes over me)

In a daze, and it's so amazing (amaze)

It's not a phase I want you to stay with me (stay with me)

By my side, I swallow my pride (my pride)

Your love is so sweet

It knocks me right off of my feet

Can't explain why your love, it makes me weak