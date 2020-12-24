Chord dan Lirik Lagu Snowman - Sia 'I Want You to Know That I'm Never Leaving'

Penulis: Abdullah Faqih | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

Simak Chord dan Lirik lagu Snowman yang dinyanyikan oleh Sia.

Lagu Snowman adalah salah satu lagu yang dirilis oleh penyanyi kenamaan asal Australia, Sia.

Dirilis pada tahun 2017 silam dalam album Everyday is Christmas, video klip untuk lagu ini baru saja mendapat rilis pada bulan November 2020 ini.

Dilansir dari kanal Youtube SIA, video klip Snowman telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 19 juta kali.

Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu Snowman yang dinyanyikan oleh Sia.

Chord Snowman - Sia

Dm

Don't cry snowman, not in front of me

G

Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?

C

Darling

If you can't catch me

Am

Darling

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way

G

A puddle of water can't hold me close

C

Baby

Can't hold me close

Am

Baby

[Chorus]

E Am

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

G C

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

E Am

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

F G

So come on let's go

C E

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Am F

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

C E

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Am F

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby