Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Snowman - Sia 'I Want You to Know That I'm Never Leaving'

Simak Chord dan Lirik lagu Snowman yang dinyanyikan oleh Sia Kate Isobelle Furler alias Sia

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Snowman - Sia 'I Want You to Know That I'm Never Leaving'
Youtube: Sia
Chord Snowman - Sia 

Penulis: Abdullah Faqih | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

Simak Chord dan Lirik lagu Snowman yang dinyanyikan oleh Sia

Lagu Snowman adalah salah satu lagu yang dirilis oleh penyanyi kenamaan asal Australia, Sia.

Dirilis pada tahun 2017 silam dalam album Everyday is Christmas, video klip untuk lagu ini baru saja mendapat rilis pada bulan November 2020 ini.

Dilansir dari kanal Youtube SIA, video klip Snowman telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 19 juta kali.

Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu Snowman yang dinyanyikan oleh Sia.

Chord Snowman - Sia

 Dm
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
G
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?
C
Darling
If you can't catch me
Am
Darling
     Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
G
A puddle of water can't hold me close
C
Baby
Can't hold me close
Am
Baby

[Chorus]

  E                     Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
     G                    C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
    E                   Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
  F       G
So come on let's go
     C                 E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Am                     F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
    C                            E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
      Am                          F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Snowman
Sia
Chord Snowman
Snowman
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
