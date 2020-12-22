Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Weak - SWV yang Viral di TikTok, I Don't Know What It Is That

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Weak - SWV, trio bersaudara asal Amerika.

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Weak - SWV, trio bersaudara asal Amerika.

[Intro]
F/A Gm Bb C F

[Verse 1]
F/A   Bb
I don't know what it is that you've done to me...
F/A   Bb
but it's caused me to act in such a crazy way.
F/A      Bb
Whatever it is that you do when you do what you're doing...
F/A  Bb  C
it's a feeling I don't understand.

[Bridge]
Cm                                                          F
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time,
Bb
with thoughts of loving you on my mind.
Cm                                                     F
I can't figure out just what to do,
F                                                   C
when the cause and cure is you.

[Chorus]
Am                                                                Dm
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.
Gm                                  C
I lose all control and something takes over me.
A                                                                Dm
In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.
Gm                                   C           Am
I want you to stay with me, by my side.
  Dm                                       Gm
I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.
    Em                          Am           Dm  Em
It knocks me right off of my feet.
F     Gm  Bb C F
I can't explain why your loving makes me weak

[Verse 2]
F/A  Bb
It's Time after time after time I've tried to fight it.
F/A    Bb
But your love is strong it keeps on holding on.
F/A   Bb
Resistance is down when you're around, starts fading.
F/A    Bb     C
In my condition I don't want to be alone.

[Bridge]
Cm                                                           F
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time,
Bb
with thoughts of loving you on my mind.
Cm                                                    F
I can't figure out just what to do,
F                                                   C
when the cause and cure is you.

Chorus]
Am                                                                Dm
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.
Gm                                  C
I lose all control and something takes over me.
A                                                                Dm
In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.
Gm                                   C           Am
I want you to stay with me, by my side.
  Dm                                        Gm
I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.
  Em                            Am            Dm   Em
It knocks me right off of my feet.
F     Gm  Bb C F
I can't explain   why your loving makes me weak.

[Verse 3]
Gm   Am
                   I try hard to fight it.
Bb C
             No way can I deny it.
Gm AM
             Your love's so sweet.
Bb C
              It knocks me off my feet.

[Chorus] x2
Am                                                               Dm
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.
Gm                                 C
I lose all control and something takes over me.
A                                                                Dm
In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.
Gm                                   C           Am
I want you to stay with me, by my side.
  Dm                                       Gm
I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.
  Em                            Am           Dm   Em
It knocks me right off of my feet.
F     Gm  Bb C F
I can't explain   why your loving makes me weak.

