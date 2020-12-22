Lirik dan Chord Lagu Weak - SWV yang Viral di TikTok, I Don't Know What It Is That

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Weak - SWV, trio bersaudara asal Amerika.

[Intro]

F/A Gm Bb C F

[Verse 1]

F/A Bb

I don't know what it is that you've done to me...

F/A Bb

but it's caused me to act in such a crazy way.

F/A Bb

Whatever it is that you do when you do what you're doing...

F/A Bb C

it's a feeling I don't understand.

[Bridge]

Cm F

'Cause my heart starts beating triple time,

Bb

with thoughts of loving you on my mind.

Cm F

I can't figure out just what to do,

F C

when the cause and cure is you.

[Chorus]

Am Dm

I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.

Gm C

I lose all control and something takes over me.

A Dm

In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.

Gm C Am

I want you to stay with me, by my side.

Dm Gm

I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.

Em Am Dm Em

It knocks me right off of my feet.

F Gm Bb C F

I can't explain why your loving makes me weak

[Verse 2]

F/A Bb

It's Time after time after time I've tried to fight it.

F/A Bb

But your love is strong it keeps on holding on.

F/A Bb

Resistance is down when you're around, starts fading.

F/A Bb C

In my condition I don't want to be alone.

[Bridge]

Cm F

'Cause my heart starts beating triple time,

Bb

with thoughts of loving you on my mind.

Cm F

I can't figure out just what to do,

F C

when the cause and cure is you.

Chorus]

Am Dm

I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.

Gm C

I lose all control and something takes over me.

A Dm

In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.

Gm C Am

I want you to stay with me, by my side.

Dm Gm

I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.

Em Am Dm Em

It knocks me right off of my feet.

F Gm Bb C F

I can't explain why your loving makes me weak.

[Verse 3]

[Verse 3]

Gm Am

I try hard to fight it.

Bb C

No way can I deny it.

Gm AM

Your love's so sweet.

Bb C

It knocks me off my feet.

[Chorus] x2

Am Dm

I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.

Gm C

I lose all control and something takes over me.

A Dm

In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.

Gm C Am

I want you to stay with me, by my side.

Dm Gm

I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.

Em Am Dm Em

It knocks me right off of my feet.

F Gm Bb C F

I can't explain why your loving makes me weak.