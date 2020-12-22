Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Weak - SWV yang Viral di TikTok, I Don't Know What It Is That
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Weak - SWV, trio bersaudara asal Amerika.
Lirik dan chord lagu Weak milik SWV sedang ramai diburu setelah viral di TikTok.
[Intro]
F/A Gm Bb C F
[Verse 1]
F/A Bb
I don't know what it is that you've done to me...
F/A Bb
but it's caused me to act in such a crazy way.
F/A Bb
Whatever it is that you do when you do what you're doing...
F/A Bb C
it's a feeling I don't understand.
[Bridge]
Cm F
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time,
Bb
with thoughts of loving you on my mind.
Cm F
I can't figure out just what to do,
F C
when the cause and cure is you.
[Chorus]
Am Dm
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.
Gm C
I lose all control and something takes over me.
A Dm
In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.
Gm C Am
I want you to stay with me, by my side.
Dm Gm
I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.
Em Am Dm Em
It knocks me right off of my feet.
F Gm Bb C F
I can't explain why your loving makes me weak
[Verse 2]
F/A Bb
It's Time after time after time I've tried to fight it.
F/A Bb
But your love is strong it keeps on holding on.
F/A Bb
Resistance is down when you're around, starts fading.
F/A Bb C
In my condition I don't want to be alone.
[Bridge]
Cm F
'Cause my heart starts beating triple time,
Bb
with thoughts of loving you on my mind.
Cm F
I can't figure out just what to do,
F C
when the cause and cure is you.
Chorus]
Am Dm
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.
Gm C
I lose all control and something takes over me.
A Dm
In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.
Gm C Am
I want you to stay with me, by my side.
Dm Gm
I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.
Em Am Dm Em
It knocks me right off of my feet.
F Gm Bb C F
I can't explain why your loving makes me weak.
[Verse 3]
Gm Am
I try hard to fight it.
Bb C
No way can I deny it.
Gm AM
Your love's so sweet.
Bb C
It knocks me off my feet.
[Chorus] x2
Am Dm
I get so weak in the knees I can hardly speak.
Gm C
I lose all control and something takes over me.
A Dm
In a daze and it's so amazing, it's not a phase.
Gm C Am
I want you to stay with me, by my side.
Dm Gm
I swallow my pride, your love is so sweet.
Em Am Dm Em
It knocks me right off of my feet.
F Gm Bb C F
I can't explain why your loving makes me weak.
