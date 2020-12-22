Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's Tricky - Run DMC yang Viral di TikTok, It's Tricky to Rock a Rhyme

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu It's Tricky yang dinyanyikan oleh Run DMC dan kini viral di TikTok

Youtube Run DMC
Video klip Lagu It's Tricky - Run DMC yang Viral di TikTok. Lirik dan Chord lagunya ada di artikel ini 

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak chord dan lirik lagu It's Tricky yang dinyanyikan oleh Run DMC dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu It's Tricky - Run DMC banyak diburu netizen.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Ramai Digunakan di TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's Tricky dari Run D.M.C'

[Intro]
N.C
This speech is my recital, I think it's very vital
N.C
To rock (a rhyme), that's right (on time)
N.C
"It's Tricky" is the title, here we go...

[Chorus]
F
It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
F                      Bb
It's Tricky...it's Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)
F
It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
F                          Bb
It's Tricky...Tr-tr-tr-tricky (Tricky) Trrrrrrrrrrricky

[Verse 1]
F
I met this little girlie, her hair was kinda curly
F                                                           Bb
Went to her house and bust her out, I had to leave real early
F
These girls are really sleazy, all they just say is please me
F                                                               Bb
Or spend some time and rock a rhyme, I said "It's not that easy"

[Chorus]
F
It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
F                                           Bb
It's Tricky...(How is it D?) It's Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Trrrrrricky)
F
It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
F                    Bb
It's Tricky...Tricky (Tricky) Tricky

[Verse 2]
F
In New York the people talk and try to make us rhyme
F                                                                          Bb
They really (hawk) but we just (walk) because we have no time
F
And in the city it's a pity cause we just can't hide
F                                                                      Bb
Tinted windows don't mean nothin', they know who's inside

[Chorus]
F
It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
F                                       Bb
It's Tricky...(How is it D?) Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)
F
It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
F                    Bb
It's Tricky...Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky) huh!

[Verse 3]
F
When I wake up people take up mostly all of my time
F                                                                Bb
I'm not singin', phone keep ringin' cause I make up a rhyme
F
I'm not braggin', people naggin' cause they think I'm a star
F                                                                      Bb
Always tearin' what I'm wearin', I think they're goin' too far

[Verse 4]
F
A girl named Carol follows Darryl every gig we play
F Bb
Then D dissed her and dismissed her, now she's jockin' Jay
F
I ain't lyin', girls be cryin' cause I'm on TV
F Bb
They even bother my poor father cause he's down with me

[Chorus]
F
It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
F                                  Bb
It's Tricky...(How is it?) Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)
F
It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time
F                                       Bb
It's Tricky...Tr-tr-tr-tr-tr-tricky (Tr-Tr-Tr-Tricky) Tr-tr-tr...

[Verse 5]
F
We are not thugs (we don't use drugs) but you assume (on your own)
F                                                                       Bb
They offer coke (and lots of dope) but we just leave it alone
F
It's like that y'all (y'all), but we don't quit
F                                                  Bb
You keep on (rock!) shock! cause this is it...

Berikut video klip lagu It's Tricky - Run DMC.

