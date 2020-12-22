Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's Tricky - Run DMC yang Viral di TikTok, It's Tricky to Rock a Rhyme

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak chord dan lirik lagu It's Tricky yang dinyanyikan oleh Run DMC dan kini viral di TikTok.

Semenjak menjadi lagu TikTok, chord lagu It's Tricky - Run DMC banyak diburu netizen.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Menungso Ora Toto - TEKOMLAKU Viral di TikTok, Pas Wingi Kowe Mblenjani Janji

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Wenak - Kazamahusein Viral di TikTok, I Dont Want Drama Only Want to Live My Life

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Ramai Digunakan di TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Chord Lagu It's Tricky dari Run D.M.C'

[Intro]

N.C

This speech is my recital, I think it's very vital

N.C

To rock (a rhyme), that's right (on time)

N.C

"It's Tricky" is the title, here we go...

[Chorus]

F

It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

F Bb

It's Tricky...it's Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)

F

It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

F Bb

It's Tricky...Tr-tr-tr-tricky (Tricky) Trrrrrrrrrrricky

[Verse 1]

F

I met this little girlie, her hair was kinda curly

F Bb

Went to her house and bust her out, I had to leave real early

F

These girls are really sleazy, all they just say is please me

F Bb

Or spend some time and rock a rhyme, I said "It's not that easy"

[Chorus]

F

It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

F Bb

It's Tricky...(How is it D?) It's Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Trrrrrricky)

F

It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

F Bb

It's Tricky...Tricky (Tricky) Tricky

[Verse 2]

F

In New York the people talk and try to make us rhyme

F Bb

They really (hawk) but we just (walk) because we have no time

F

And in the city it's a pity cause we just can't hide

F Bb

Tinted windows don't mean nothin', they know who's inside

[Chorus]

F

It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

F Bb

It's Tricky...(How is it D?) Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)

F

It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

F Bb

It's Tricky...Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky) huh!

[Verse 3]

F

When I wake up people take up mostly all of my time

F Bb

I'm not singin', phone keep ringin' cause I make up a rhyme

F

I'm not braggin', people naggin' cause they think I'm a star

F Bb

Always tearin' what I'm wearin', I think they're goin' too far

[Verse 4]

F

A girl named Carol follows Darryl every gig we play

F Bb

Then D dissed her and dismissed her, now she's jockin' Jay

F

I ain't lyin', girls be cryin' cause I'm on TV

F Bb

They even bother my poor father cause he's down with me

[Chorus]

F

It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

F Bb

It's Tricky...(How is it?) Tricky (Tricky) Tricky (Tricky)

F

It's Tricky to rock a rhyme, to rock a rhyme that's right on time

F Bb

It's Tricky...Tr-tr-tr-tr-tr-tricky (Tr-Tr-Tr-Tricky) Tr-tr-tr...

[Verse 5]

F

We are not thugs (we don't use drugs) but you assume (on your own)

F Bb

They offer coke (and lots of dope) but we just leave it alone

F

It's like that y'all (y'all), but we don't quit

F Bb

You keep on (rock!) shock! cause this is it...

Berikut video klip lagu It's Tricky - Run DMC.