Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen Viral TikTok, Hey I Just Met You And This Is Crazy

Lirik dan Chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen Viral TikTok, Hey I Just Met You And This Is Crazy~

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen Viral TikTok, Hey I Just Met You And This Is Crazy
YouTube Carly Rae Jepsen
Lirik dan Chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen Viral TikTok 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lrik lagu dan chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen dengan kunci dasar G.

Lagu Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen dirilis pada 2012 silam dan kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu dan chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen selengkapnnya

G
I threw a wish in the well,
Em
Don't ask me, I'll never tell
C
I looked to you as it fell,
D
and now you're in my way
G
I trade my soul for a wish,
Em
pennies and dimes for a kiss
C
I wasn't looking for this,
D
but now you're in my way
G Em
Your stare was holdin', ripped jeans, skin was showin'
C
Hot night, wind was blowin'
D
Where you think you're going, baby?

[Chorus]
G
Hey, I just met you,
D
and this is crazy,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?
G
It's hard to look right,
D
at you baaaabeh,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?

G
Hey, I just met you,
D
and this is crazy,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?
G
And all the other boys,
D
try to chase me,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?

[Verse 2]
G
You took your time with the call,
Em
I took no time with the fall
C
You gave me nothing at all,
D
but still, you're in my way
G
I beg, and borrow and steal
Em
Have foresight and it's real
C
I didn't know I would feel it,
D
but it's in my way
G Em
Your stare was holdin', ripped jeans, skin was showin'
C
Hot night, wind was blowin'
D
Where you think you're going, baby?

Back To Chorus

[Bridge]
G
Before you came into my life
D
I missed you so bad
C
I missed you so bad
D
I missed you so, so bad

G
Before you came into my life
D
I missed you so bad
C
And you should know that
D
I missed you so, so bad

Back To Chorus

G
And all the other boys,
D
try to chaaase me,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?

G
Before you came into my life
D
I missed you so bad
C
I missed you so bad
D
I missed you so so bad

G
Before you came into my life
D
I missed you so bad
C
And you should know that
D
So call me, maybe?

Tags
Call Me Maybe
Carly Rae Jepsen
Lirik Lagu Call Me Maybe
Chord Call Me Maybe
lirik lagu
chord
viral di TikTok
Hey I Just Met You And This Is Crazy
lagu viral di TikTok
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Ditolak Berhubungan Intim, Seorang Pria di Sumbar Tega Bunuh Kekasih dan Setubuhi Mayatnya
Ditolak Berhubungan Intim, Seorang Pria di Sumbar Tega Bunuh Kekasih dan Setubuhi Mayatnya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan