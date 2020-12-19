Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen Viral TikTok, Hey I Just Met You And This Is Crazy
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lrik lagu dan chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen dengan kunci dasar G.
Lagu Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen dirilis pada 2012 silam dan kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu dan chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen selengkapnnya
G
I threw a wish in the well,
Em
Don't ask me, I'll never tell
C
I looked to you as it fell,
D
and now you're in my way
G
I trade my soul for a wish,
Em
pennies and dimes for a kiss
C
I wasn't looking for this,
D
but now you're in my way
G Em
Your stare was holdin', ripped jeans, skin was showin'
C
Hot night, wind was blowin'
D
Where you think you're going, baby?
[Chorus]
G
Hey, I just met you,
D
and this is crazy,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?
G
It's hard to look right,
D
at you baaaabeh,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?
G
Hey, I just met you,
D
and this is crazy,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?
G
And all the other boys,
D
try to chase me,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?
[Verse 2]
G
You took your time with the call,
Em
I took no time with the fall
C
You gave me nothing at all,
D
but still, you're in my way
G
I beg, and borrow and steal
Em
Have foresight and it's real
C
I didn't know I would feel it,
D
but it's in my way
G Em
Your stare was holdin', ripped jeans, skin was showin'
C
Hot night, wind was blowin'
D
Where you think you're going, baby?
Back To Chorus
[Bridge]
G
Before you came into my life
D
I missed you so bad
C
I missed you so bad
D
I missed you so, so bad
G
Before you came into my life
D
I missed you so bad
C
And you should know that
D
I missed you so, so bad
Back To Chorus
G
And all the other boys,
D
try to chaaase me,
C
but here's my number,
D
so call me, maybe?
G
Before you came into my life
D
I missed you so bad
C
I missed you so bad
D
I missed you so so bad
G
Before you came into my life
D
I missed you so bad
C
And you should know that
D
So call me, maybe?
