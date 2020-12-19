Lirik dan Chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen Viral TikTok, Hey I Just Met You And This Is Crazy~

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lrik lagu dan chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen dengan kunci dasar G.

Lagu Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen dirilis pada 2012 silam dan kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu dan chord Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen selengkapnnya



G

I threw a wish in the well,

Em

Don't ask me, I'll never tell

C

I looked to you as it fell,

D

and now you're in my way

G

I trade my soul for a wish,

Em

pennies and dimes for a kiss

C

I wasn't looking for this,

D

but now you're in my way

G Em

Your stare was holdin', ripped jeans, skin was showin'

C

Hot night, wind was blowin'

D

Where you think you're going, baby?



[Chorus]

G

Hey, I just met you,

D

and this is crazy,

C

but here's my number,

D

so call me, maybe?

G

It's hard to look right,

D

at you baaaabeh,

C

but here's my number,

D

so call me, maybe?



G

Hey, I just met you,

D

and this is crazy,

C

but here's my number,

D

so call me, maybe?

G

And all the other boys,

D

try to chase me,

C

but here's my number,

D

so call me, maybe?



[Verse 2]

G

You took your time with the call,

Em

I took no time with the fall

C

You gave me nothing at all,

D

but still, you're in my way

G

I beg, and borrow and steal

Em

Have foresight and it's real

C

I didn't know I would feel it,

D

but it's in my way

G Em

Your stare was holdin', ripped jeans, skin was showin'

C

Hot night, wind was blowin'

D

Where you think you're going, baby?



Back To Chorus



[Bridge]

G

Before you came into my life

D

I missed you so bad

C

I missed you so bad

D

I missed you so, so bad



G

Before you came into my life

D

I missed you so bad

C

And you should know that

D

I missed you so, so bad

Back To Chorus



G

And all the other boys,

D

try to chaaase me,

C

but here's my number,

D

so call me, maybe?

G

Before you came into my life

D

I missed you so bad

C

I missed you so bad

D

I missed you so so bad



G

Before you came into my life

D

I missed you so bad

C

And you should know that

D

So call me, maybe?