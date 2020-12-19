Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats, Viral di TikTok 'Cause It's Only You, Nobody New'

Simak chord dan lirik lagu At My Worst yang dinyanyikan oleh Pink Sweats yang viral di TikTok berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats, Viral di TikTok 'Cause It's Only You, Nobody New'
YouTube Pink Sweats
Chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats 

SURYA.co.id, - Simak chord dan lirik lagu At My Worst yang dinyanyikan oleh Pink Sweats yang viral di TikTok berikut ini.

At My Worst yang dinyanyikan oleh Pink Sweats menjadi salah satu lagu hits di aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu yang termasuk dalam album The Prelude ini telah dirilis sejak tanggal 25 September 2020 silam.

Hingga Sabtu, (19/12/2020) video klip At My Worst telah ditonton lebih dari 24 juta kali.

Chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats

C Am
Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?
Dm G
Can you be my lover up until the very end?
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend
Dm G
Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah

C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me

C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

C Am
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

C Am
If you stay forever, let me hold your hand
Dm G
I can fill those places in your heart no one else can
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend, yeah
Dm G
I'll be right here, baby, you know it's sink or swim

C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me

C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (You first)
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

C
Ooh,
Am Dm
ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
C Am
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

Tags
At My Worst
chord At My Worst
Pink Sweats
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Penulis: Abdullah Faqih
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Gadis 14 Tahun Asal Bone Diperkosa Bergilir 5 Orang di Bak Sampah, Ayah dan Anak Jadi Otak Aksi
Gadis 14 Tahun Asal Bone Diperkosa Bergilir 5 Orang di Bak Sampah, Ayah dan Anak Jadi Otak Aksi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan