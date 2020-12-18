Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive yang Viral di TikTok
Simak lirik dan chord lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive yang tersaji lengkap dalam artikel ini. Lagu ini sedang viral di TikTok.
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive yang viral di TikTok.
Lirik dan chord lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive banyak dicari semenjak viral di TikTok.
Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker Viral di TikTok, You are So Beautiful to Me
[Refrain]
Gm
If you're gonna tell them everything
Gm
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser
D#
Tell 'em all the things you told me
F D
In your desperate whisper
Gm
If you're gonna tell them everything
A#
Don't leave out the good part
G# D#
Tell 'em the way that you broke my heart
F
When you told me that you missed her
[Hook] (Hook riff Ax2)
D# F
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser
D# F
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser
[Verse]
A#
You know I'm not proud of the thing that we did
D# Dm Cm F F#m
Didn't walk out, just the way that you wanted it
Gm
After it all, I stood up tall
D# Cm
I kept my mouth shut so you wouldn't fall
D# F
Now everybody's talking 'bout me
D# F
'Cause you would dirty me up just to get yourself clean
D D# E F
Get yourself clean
[Refrain]
A#
If you're gonna tell them everything
(F#) Gm
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser
D C# Cm
Tell 'em all the things you told me
(Gm F#m) F F#m
In your desperate whisper
Gm
If you're gonna tell them everything
Dm
Don't leave out the good part
G# D#
Tell 'em the way that you broke my heart
F
When you told me that you missed her
[Hook] (Hook riff Ax2 then B)
D# F
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser (Ooh)
D# F
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser (Ooh)
D# F F#m
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser, yeah (Ooh)
G#
Tell 'em I'm a good (A good)
D#
A good (A good)
A#
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser
chord lagu
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
viral di TikTok
chord lagu Good Kisser
Lake Street Dive
surabaya.tribunnews.com
lirik dan chord lagu
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker Viral di TikTok, You are So Beautiful to Me
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Pelangi - Chrisye, 'Bagaikan Langit Berpelangi'
|Lirik dan Chord Lagu Umbrella - Ember Island Viral TikTok, When the Sun Shine We'll Shine Together
|Chord Lagu Andaikan Jodoh - Nazia Marwiana yang Viral di TikTok, 'Bukan Karna Rupa Kanda Aku Cintai'
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tiap Hari Bangka Dada - Jovita Aurel Viral di TikTok, Welut Ka Welut Kang Copet