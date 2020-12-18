Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive yang Viral di TikTok

Simak lirik dan chord lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive yang tersaji lengkap dalam artikel ini. Lagu ini sedang viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive yang Viral di TikTok
Spotify.com / Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive yang mempopulerkan lagu Good Kisser, viral di TikTok 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive yang viral di TikTok.

Lirik dan chord lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive banyak dicari semenjak viral di TikTok.

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker Viral di TikTok, You are So Beautiful to Me

[Refrain]
                                            Gm
If you're gonna tell them everything
                               Gm
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser
                                         D#
Tell 'em all the things you told me
                               F        D
In your desperate whisper
                                            Gm
If you're gonna tell them everything
                               A#
Don't leave out the good part
                                        G#           D#
Tell 'em the way that you broke my heart
                                          F
When you told me that you missed her

[Hook] (Hook riff Ax2)
                                 D#    F
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser
                                 D#    F
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser

[Verse]
                            A#
You know I'm not proud of the thing that we did
                  D#               Dm                          Cm F F#m
Didn't walk out, just the way that you wanted it
           Gm
After it all, I stood up tall
                D#                                       Cm
I kept my mouth shut so you wouldn't fall

D#                                            F
Now everybody's talking 'bout me
                             D#                                            F
'Cause you would dirty me up just to get yourself clean
D    D#    E    F
Get yourself clean

[Refrain]
                                             A#
If you're gonna tell them everything
                      (F#)   Gm
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser
              D      C#               Cm
Tell 'em all the things you told me
(Gm       F#m)       F           F#m
In your desperate whisper
                                       Gm
If you're gonna tell them everything
                                        Dm
Don't leave out the good part
                                        G#            D#
Tell 'em the way that you broke my heart
                                           F
When you told me that you missed her

[Hook] (Hook riff Ax2 then B)
                                   D#     F
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser (Ooh)
                                  D#   F
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser (Ooh)
                               D#        F     F#m
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser, yeah (Ooh)
                      G#
Tell 'em I'm a good (A good)
       D#
A good (A good)
                               A#
Tell 'em I'm a good kisser

Tags
chord lagu
lirik lagu
SURYA.co.id
viral di TikTok
chord lagu Good Kisser
Lake Street Dive
surabaya.tribunnews.com
lirik dan chord lagu
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Pelaku Viral Video Mesum di Lampu Merah Kenjeran Ditangkap, Polisi Bongkar Status Hubungan Mereka
Pelaku Viral Video Mesum di Lampu Merah Kenjeran Ditangkap, Polisi Bongkar Status Hubungan Mereka
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan