Lirik dan Chord Lagu Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive yang Viral di TikTok

[Refrain]

Gm

If you're gonna tell them everything

Gm

Tell 'em I'm a good kisser

D#

Tell 'em all the things you told me

F D

In your desperate whisper

Gm

If you're gonna tell them everything

A#

Don't leave out the good part

G# D#

Tell 'em the way that you broke my heart

F

When you told me that you missed her

[Hook] (Hook riff Ax2)

D# F

Tell 'em I'm a good kisser

D# F

Tell 'em I'm a good kisser

[Verse]

A#

You know I'm not proud of the thing that we did

D# Dm Cm F F#m

Didn't walk out, just the way that you wanted it

Gm

After it all, I stood up tall

D# Cm

I kept my mouth shut so you wouldn't fall

D# F

Now everybody's talking 'bout me

D# F

'Cause you would dirty me up just to get yourself clean

D D# E F

Get yourself clean

[Refrain]

A#

If you're gonna tell them everything

(F#) Gm

Tell 'em I'm a good kisser

D C# Cm

Tell 'em all the things you told me

(Gm F#m) F F#m

In your desperate whisper

Gm

If you're gonna tell them everything

Dm

Don't leave out the good part

G# D#

Tell 'em the way that you broke my heart

F

When you told me that you missed her

[Hook] (Hook riff Ax2 then B)

D# F

Tell 'em I'm a good kisser (Ooh)

D# F

Tell 'em I'm a good kisser (Ooh)

D# F F#m

Tell 'em I'm a good kisser, yeah (Ooh)

G#

Tell 'em I'm a good (A good)

D#

A good (A good)

A#

Tell 'em I'm a good kisser