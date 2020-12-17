Lirik dan Chord Lagu Umbrella - Ember Island Viral TikTok, When the Sun Shine, We'll Shine Together 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Umbrella - Ember Island yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Umbrella - Ember Island dipopulerkan oleh Rihanna pada 2008 silam dan hits lagi belakangan ini.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Umbrella - Ember Island selengkapnya.

[Verse 1]

F

You have my heart

C

We'll never be worlds apart

G

May be in magazines

Am

But you'll still be my star

Dm

Baby, 'cause in the dark

Am

You can't see shiny cars

Em

And that's when you need me there

F

With you I'll always share, because



[Chorus]

F C

When the sun shine, we'll shine together

G

Told you I'll be here forever

Am

Said I'll always be your friend

F

Took an oath and I'm stick it out till the end

C

Now that it's raining more than ever

G

Know that we still have each other

Am

You can stand under my umbrella

F

You can stand under my umbrella



[Post-Chorus]

G

(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh)

Em

Under my umbrella

Am

(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh)

F

Under my umbrella

G

(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh)

Em

Under my umbrella

Am

(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh, eh)



[Verse 2]

F

These fancy things

C

Will never come in between

G

You're part of my entity

Am

Here for infinity

F

When the war has took its part

C

When the world has dealt its cards

G

If the hand is hard

F

Together we'll mend your heart, because



[Chorus]

F C

When the sun shine, we'll shine together

G

Told you I'll be here forever

Am

Said I'll always be your friend

F

Took an oath and I'm stick it out till the end

C

Now that it's raining more than ever

G

Know that we still have each other

Am

You can stand under my umbrella

F

You can stand under my umbrella



[Post-Chorus]

G

(Ella, ella, eh)

Em

Under my umbrella

Am

(Ella, ella, ooh-eh)

F

Under my umbrella

G

(Ella, ella, eeeeh)

Em

Under my umbrella

Am

(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh)