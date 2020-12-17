Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Umbrella - Ember Island Viral TikTok, When the Sun Shine We'll Shine Together
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Iksan Fauzi
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Umbrella - Ember Island yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Lagu Umbrella - Ember Island dipopulerkan oleh Rihanna pada 2008 silam dan hits lagi belakangan ini.
Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Umbrella - Ember Island selengkapnya.
[Verse 1]
F
You have my heart
C
We'll never be worlds apart
G
May be in magazines
Am
But you'll still be my star
Dm
Baby, 'cause in the dark
Am
You can't see shiny cars
Em
And that's when you need me there
F
With you I'll always share, because
[Chorus]
F C
When the sun shine, we'll shine together
G
Told you I'll be here forever
Am
Said I'll always be your friend
F
Took an oath and I'm stick it out till the end
C
Now that it's raining more than ever
G
Know that we still have each other
Am
You can stand under my umbrella
F
You can stand under my umbrella
[Post-Chorus]
G
(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh)
Em
Under my umbrella
Am
(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh)
F
Under my umbrella
G
(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh)
Em
Under my umbrella
Am
(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh, eh)
[Verse 2]
F
These fancy things
C
Will never come in between
G
You're part of my entity
Am
Here for infinity
F
When the war has took its part
C
When the world has dealt its cards
G
If the hand is hard
F
Together we'll mend your heart, because
[Chorus]
F C
When the sun shine, we'll shine together
G
Told you I'll be here forever
Am
Said I'll always be your friend
F
Took an oath and I'm stick it out till the end
C
Now that it's raining more than ever
G
Know that we still have each other
Am
You can stand under my umbrella
F
You can stand under my umbrella
[Post-Chorus]
G
(Ella, ella, eh)
Em
Under my umbrella
Am
(Ella, ella, ooh-eh)
F
Under my umbrella
G
(Ella, ella, eeeeh)
Em
Under my umbrella
Am
(Ella, ella, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh)
