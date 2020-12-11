Lirik dan Chord Lagu Here, There, and Everywhere - The Beatles, 'To a Better Life'

Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Here, There, and Everywhere - The Beatles

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Here, There, and Everywhere - The Beatles yang tersaji lengkap dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Here, There, and Everywhere milik grup band Inggris, The Beatles dirilis pada 1966.

Lagu Here, There, and Everywhere milik grup band Inggris, The Beatles dirilis pada 1966.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Revolver dengan menempati urutan kelima,

[Intro]
G                Bm
   To a better life,
Bb                               Am7 D7
   I need my love to be here

[Verse]
G      Am  Bm                C             G      Am
Here,       making each day of the year
Bm                C              F#m7           B7
Changing my life with a wave of her hand,
F#m7    B7      Em                   Am            Am7   D7
Nobody can deny that there's something there

[Verse]
G        Am  Bm              C                            G     Am
There,        running my hands through her hair
Bm            C                   F#m7         B7
Both of us thinking how good it can be
F#m7          B7                  Em              Am           Am7   D7
Someone is speaking, but she doesn't know he's there

[Middle 8]
  F             Bb               Gm
I want her everywhere
           Cm                   D7                 Gm
And if she's beside me I know I need never care
Cm                  D7
But to love her is to need her

[Verse ]
G                Am  Bm                 C            G         Am
everywhere        knowing that love is to share,
Bm              C                F#m7        B7
Each one believing that love never dies
F#m7            B7             Em            Am               Am7  D7
Watching her eyes, and hoping I'm always there

[Middle 8]
  F             Bb              Gm
I want her everywhere
           Cm                   D7                  Gm
And if she's beside me I know I need never care
Cm                  D7
But to love her is to need her

[Verse]
G                Am  Bm                C             G          Am
everywhere        knowing that love is to share,
Bm              C                F#m7        B7
Each one believing that love never dies
F#m7             B7           Em             Am                Am7 D7
Watching her eyes, and hoping I'm always there

[Coda]
             G       Am         Bm     C
I will be there,        and everywhere
G       Am            Bm   C         G
Here, there, and everywhere

