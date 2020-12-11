Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Here, There, and Everywhere - The Beatles, 'To a Better Life'
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Here, There, and Everywhere - The Beatles.
Lagu Here, There, and Everywhere milik grup band Inggris, The Beatles dirilis pada 1966.
Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Revolver dengan menempati urutan kelima,
[Intro]
G Bm
To a better life,
Bb Am7 D7
I need my love to be here
[Verse]
G Am Bm C G Am
Here, making each day of the year
Bm C F#m7 B7
Changing my life with a wave of her hand,
F#m7 B7 Em Am Am7 D7
Nobody can deny that there's something there
[Verse]
G Am Bm C G Am
There, running my hands through her hair
Bm C F#m7 B7
Both of us thinking how good it can be
F#m7 B7 Em Am Am7 D7
Someone is speaking, but she doesn't know he's there
[Middle 8]
F Bb Gm
I want her everywhere
Cm D7 Gm
And if she's beside me I know I need never care
Cm D7
But to love her is to need her
[Verse ]
G Am Bm C G Am
everywhere knowing that love is to share,
Bm C F#m7 B7
Each one believing that love never dies
F#m7 B7 Em Am Am7 D7
Watching her eyes, and hoping I'm always there
[Middle 8]
F Bb Gm
I want her everywhere
Cm D7 Gm
And if she's beside me I know I need never care
Cm D7
But to love her is to need her
[Verse]
G Am Bm C G Am
everywhere knowing that love is to share,
Bm C F#m7 B7
Each one believing that love never dies
F#m7 B7 Em Am Am7 D7
Watching her eyes, and hoping I'm always there
[Coda]
G Am Bm C
I will be there, and everywhere
G Am Bm C G
Here, there, and everywhere
