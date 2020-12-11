Lirik dan Chord Lagu Here, There, and Everywhere - The Beatles, 'To a Better Life'

BEATLES. Inilah lirik dan chord lagu Here, There, and Everywhere - The Beatles

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Here, There, and Everywhere - The Beatles.

Lagu Here, There, and Everywhere milik grup band Inggris, The Beatles dirilis pada 1966.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Revolver dengan menempati urutan kelima,

[Intro]

G Bm

To a better life,

Bb Am7 D7

I need my love to be here

[Verse]

G Am Bm C G Am

Here, making each day of the year

Bm C F#m7 B7

Changing my life with a wave of her hand,

F#m7 B7 Em Am Am7 D7

Nobody can deny that there's something there

[Verse]

G Am Bm C G Am

There, running my hands through her hair

Bm C F#m7 B7

Both of us thinking how good it can be

F#m7 B7 Em Am Am7 D7

Someone is speaking, but she doesn't know he's there

[Middle 8]

F Bb Gm

I want her everywhere

Cm D7 Gm

And if she's beside me I know I need never care

Cm D7

But to love her is to need her

[Verse ]

G Am Bm C G Am

everywhere knowing that love is to share,

Bm C F#m7 B7

Each one believing that love never dies

F#m7 B7 Em Am Am7 D7

Watching her eyes, and hoping I'm always there

[Middle 8]

F Bb Gm

I want her everywhere

Cm D7 Gm

And if she's beside me I know I need never care

Cm D7

But to love her is to need her

[Verse]

G Am Bm C G Am

everywhere knowing that love is to share,

Bm C F#m7 B7

Each one believing that love never dies

F#m7 B7 Em Am Am7 D7

Watching her eyes, and hoping I'm always there

[Coda]

G Am Bm C

I will be there, and everywhere

G Am Bm C G

Here, there, and everywhere