Lirik dan Chord Lagu M to the B - Millie B yang Viral di TikTok, 'M to the B Says Step in Line'

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu M to the B - Millie B yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Chord lagu M to the B - Millie B memang banyak dicari semenjak trending dan viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu M to the B dari Millie B yang Viral di TikTok'

D#m

If you don't know me I'm M to the B

Coming in hard, you better watch it Sophie

B

You think you're the only girl doing grime

A#

M to the B says, "Step in line"

D#m

Coming in hard with my bars

Sophie Aspin is about to get parred

B

Read your bars off your iPhone 4

A#

I don't do that shit, I do it hardcore

D#m

Got murked by Little T

Now you're gettin' murked by me

B

You shagged bare lads, you're a little sket

A#

Have you heard your bars? They're fucking pep

D#m

Fucking pep, yeah, that's what they are

Now listen carefully to my sick bars

B

They scream my name like, "Yar, yar, yar"

A#

Sophie, yeah, you're a little whore

D#m

Looking at your face, what the fuck's your contour?