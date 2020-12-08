Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu M to the B - Millie B yang Viral di TikTok, 'M to the B Says Step in Line'

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu M to the B - Millie B yang viral di TikTok. Banyak dicari setelah trending jadi lagu TikTok

Penulis: Putra Dewangga Candra Seta | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Simak lirik dan chord lagu M to the B - Millie B yang sedang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Chord lagu M to the B - Millie B memang banyak dicari semenjak trending dan viral di TikTok.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagunya dilansir dari Kompas.com dalam artikel 'Lirik dan Chord Lagu M to the B dari Millie B yang Viral di TikTok'

D#m
If you don't know me I'm M to the B

Coming in hard, you better watch it Sophie
B
You think you're the only girl doing grime
A#
M to the B says, "Step in line"
D#m
Coming in hard with my bars

Sophie Aspin is about to get parred
B
Read your bars off your iPhone 4
A#
I don't do that shit, I do it hardcore
D#m
Got murked by Little T

Now you're gettin' murked by me
B
You shagged bare lads, you're a little sket
A#
Have you heard your bars? They're fucking pep
D#m
Fucking pep, yeah, that's what they are

Now listen carefully to my sick bars
B
They scream my name like, "Yar, yar, yar"
A#
Sophie, yeah, you're a little whore

D#m
Looking at your face, what the fuck's your contour?

