Chord Lagu Masterpiece - Jessie J Versi Mudah, 'So Much Pressure, Why so Loud'
Berikut chord lagu Masterpiece yang dipopulerkan oleh Jessie J versi mudah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Masterpiece yang dipopulerkan oleh Jessie J.
Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Jessie J yang bertajuk Sweet Talker.
Kini video klip lagu Masterpiece telah ditonton lebih dari 97 juta kali.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Masterpiece - Jessie J
[Verse I]
Am
So much pressure, why so loud
Am
If you don't like my sound you can turn it down
F Dm *G *G *single strum
I gotta roll, and I walk it alone
Am
Uphill battle, I look good when I climb
? Am
I'm ferocious, precocious I get braggadocious
F Dm
I'm not gonna stop, I like the view from the top
*G *G Am
You talk that blah blah
That la la, that rah rah sh*t
Am
And I'm so done, I'm so over it
F
Sometimes I mess up, I "eff" up, I hit and miss
Dm *G *G
But I'm okay, I'm cool with it
[Chorus]
C
I still fall on my face sometimes
G
And I, can't colour inside the lines
Dm
Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
C
And I, I wanna hang with the greatest
G
Got a way to go, but it's worth the wait
Dm
No, you haven't seen the best of me
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
C
Oh o, oh o
G
Oh o a ah
Dm
Oh o, oh o
F
Oh o a ah
[Verse II]
Am
Those who mind, don't matter
Those who matter, don't mind
Am
If you don't catch what I'm throwing
Then I leave you behind
F
Don't need a flash
Dm
And I am leaving like that
*G *G Am
You talk that blah blah
That la la, that rah rah sh*t
Am
But with the punches I take the hits
F
?Sometimes I mess up, I "eff" up, I swing and miss
Dm *G *G
But I'm okay, I'm cool with it
[Chorus]
C
I still fall on my face sometimes
G
And I, can't colour inside the lines
Dm
Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
C
And I, I wanna hang with the greatest
G
Got a way to go, but it's worth the wait
Dm
No, you haven't seen the best of me
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece chords
C
Oh o, oh o
G
Oh o a ah
Dm
Oh o, oh o
F
Oh o a ah
C
I still fall on my face sometimes
G
And I, can't colour inside the lines
Dm
Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
F F
masterpiece, masterpiece
C
I still fall on my face sometimes
G
And I, can't colour inside the lines
Dm
Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
C
And I, I wanna hang with the greatest
G
Got a way to go, but it's worth the wait
Dm
No, you haven't seen the best of me
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
C
Oh o, oh o
G
Oh o a ah
Dm
Oh o, oh o
F
Oh o a ah
