Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord Lagu Masterpiece - Jessie J Versi Mudah, 'So Much Pressure, Why so Loud'

Berikut chord lagu Masterpiece yang dipopulerkan oleh Jessie J versi mudah

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Masterpiece - Jessie J Versi Mudah, 'So Much Pressure, Why so Loud'
IST
Chord Lagu Masterpiece - Jessie J Versi Mudah, 'So Much Pressure, Why so Loud' 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Adrianus

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu Masterpiece yang dipopulerkan oleh Jessie J.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Jessie J yang bertajuk Sweet Talker.

Kini video klip lagu Masterpiece telah ditonton lebih dari 97 juta kali.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Kedua Kalinya - Sheryl Shenafia, Sudah Lamaku dan Dia Berpisah

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Masterpiece - Jessie J

[Verse I]

Am
So much pressure, why so loud
            Am
If you don't like my sound you can turn it down
           F                          Dm *G *G *single strum
I gotta roll, and I walk it alone
Am
Uphill battle, I look good when I climb
         ? Am
I'm ferocious, precocious I get braggadocious
                        F                                          Dm
I'm not gonna stop, I like the view from the top
      *G *G    Am
You talk that blah blah
That la la, that rah rah sh*t
                  Am
And I'm so done, I'm so over it
                    F
Sometimes I mess up, I "eff" up, I hit and miss
             Dm                       *G *G
But I'm okay, I'm cool with it

[Chorus]

C
I still fall on my face sometimes
         G
And I, can't colour inside the lines
         Dm
Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
        C
And I, I wanna hang with the greatest
        G
Got a way to go, but it's worth the wait
     Dm
No, you haven't seen the best of me
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
C
Oh o, oh o
G
Oh o a ah
Dm
Oh o, oh o
F
Oh o a ah

[Verse II]

                    Am
Those who mind, don't matter
Those who matter, don't mind
                    Am
If you don't catch what I'm throwing
Then I leave you behind
                      F
Don't need a flash
                                 Dm
And I am leaving like that
      *G *G    Am
You talk that blah blah
That la la, that rah rah sh*t
                    Am
But with the punches I take the hits
                     F
?Sometimes I mess up, I "eff" up, I swing and miss
             Dm                       *G *G
But I'm okay, I'm cool with it

[Chorus]

C
I still fall on my face sometimes
         G
And I, can't colour inside the lines
         Dm
Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
         C
And I, I wanna hang with the greatest
        G
Got a way to go, but it's worth the wait
    Dm
No, you haven't seen the best of me
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece chords
C
Oh o, oh o
G
Oh o a ah
Dm
Oh o, oh o
F
Oh o a ah
C
I still fall on my face sometimes
         G
And I, can't colour inside the lines
       Dm
Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
F                    F 
masterpiece, masterpiece
C
I still fall on my face sometimes
         G
And I, can't colour inside the lines
        Dm
Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
         C
And I, I wanna hang with the greatest
         G
Got a way to go, but it's worth the wait
    Dm
No, you haven't seen the best of me
F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
C
Oh o, oh o
G
Oh o a ah
Dm
Oh o, oh o
F
Oh o a ah

Tags
Jessie J
chord lagu
lirik lagu
Chord lagu Masterpiece
SURYA.co.id
surabaya.tribunnews.com
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Adrianus Adhi
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Detik-detik Menteri Sosial Juliari Batubara Menyerahkan Diri, 35 Menit seusai Diultimatum oleh KPK
Detik-detik Menteri Sosial Juliari Batubara Menyerahkan Diri, 35 Menit seusai Diultimatum oleh KPK
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan