Chord Lagu When You're Ready - Shawn Mendes, 'Maybe I Had Too Many Drinks'

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord lagu When You are Ready - Shawn Mendes.

Intro C G/B Am Dm C G

C

Maybe I had too many drinks

G/B

but that's just what I needed

Am

I hope that you don't think

Am

that what I'm saying sounds conceited

Dm

When I look across the room

C

and you're staring right back at me

G

Like somebody told the joke

G

and we're the only ones laughin'

.

C

Don't know why I tried,

G/B

'cause ain't nobody like you

Am

Familiar disappointment,

Am

every single time I do

Dm

Every single night

C

my arms are not around you

G

My mind's still wrapped around you

.

Chorus

C

Baby, tell me when you're ready

G/B Am

I'm waitin'

Dm

Baby, anytime you're ready

C G

I'm waitin'

C

Even ten years from now

G/B

if you haven't found somebody

Am

I promise, I'll be around

Dm

Tell me when you're ready

C G

I'm waitin'

.

C

What if my dad is right,

G/B

and he says that you're the one

Am

No, I can't even argue,

Am

I won't even fight him on it

Dm

Call you when it's late,

C

I know that you're on bed

G

'Cause I'm three hours back,

G

seems like you're always six ahead

.

C

I don't know why I tried,

G/B

'cause there ain't nobody like you

Am

Familiar disappointment,

Am

every single time I do

Dm

Every single night

C

my arms are not around you

G

My mind's still wrapped around you

.

Chorus

C

Baby, tell me when you're ready

G/B Am

I'm waitin'

Dm

Baby, anytime you're ready

C G

I'm waitin'

C

Even ten years from now

G/B

if you haven't found somebody

Am

I promise, I'll be around

Dm

Tell me when you're ready

C G

I'm waitin', yeah

.

Am G/B C

And if I have to, I'll wait forever

Dm C G

Say the word, and I'll change my plans

Am G/B C

Yeah, you know that we fit together

Dm

I know your heart