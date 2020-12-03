Lirik dan Chord Lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus, 'Hello, the Sun, It Brings the Shady People'

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus.

Lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus dirilis pada Kamis (26/11/2020) melalui Youtube pribadinya.

Meski baru dirilis sepekan, namun video klip lagu Plastic Hearts sudah ditonton lebih dari 1 juta kali.

I've been California dreamin'

[Verse 1]

F#m C#

Hello, the sun, it brings the shady people

D

A crowded room where nobody goes

Bm

You can be whoever you wanna be here

F#m C#

And oh, I've been living at the Chateau

D

Shouldn't drive, but I should really go home

Bm

I don't even know but they won't leave here

[Pre-Chorus]

F#m

Frightened by my own reflection

C#

Desperate for a new connection

D Bm

Hold you in but dont you get too close

F#m

Love you now, but not tomorrow

C#

Wrong or steal, but not to borrow

D A G#m

Pull you in, but don't you get too close

[Chorus]

F#m

I've been California dreamin'

C#

Plastic hearts are bleeding

D

Keep me up all night (Keep me up)

A C#

Keep me up all night (All night)

F#m

Lost in black hole conversations

C#

Sunrise suffocation

D

Keep me up all night (Keep me up)

A C#

Keep me up all night

[Post-Chorus]

D

I just wanna feel (Feel)

A

I just wanna feel something (Feel something now)

E C#* F#m

But I keep feeling nothing all night long

C# D Bm

(All night long, all night long, all night long)

[Verse 2]

F#m

Hello (hello)

C#

I'll tell you all the people I know (I know)

D

Sell you something that you already hold (You hold)

Bm

I can be whoever you want me to be