Lirik dan Chord Lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus, 'Hello, the Sun, It Brings the Shady People'

Simak lirik dan chord lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus. Lagu ini dirilis pada Kamis (26/11/2020) melalui Youtube pribadinya

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus.

Lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus dirilis pada Kamis (26/11/2020) melalui Youtube pribadinya.

Meski baru dirilis sepekan, namun video klip lagu Plastic Hearts sudah ditonton lebih dari 1 juta kali.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Mata ke Hati - Hivi! Viral di Tiktok Dan Kau Datang Membawakan Cinta

I've been California dreamin'

[Verse 1]
     F#m                                               C#
Hello, the sun, it brings the shady people
                                                     D
A crowded room where nobody goes
                                      Bm
You can be whoever you wanna be here
       F#m                                          C#
And oh, I've been living at the Chateau
                                                               D
Shouldn't drive, but I should really go home
                                  Bm
I don't even know but they won't leave here

[Pre-Chorus]
F#m
Frightened by my own reflection
C#
Desperate for a new connection
D                                                 Bm
Hold you in but dont you get too close
F#m
Love you now, but not tomorrow
C#
Wrong or steal, but not to borrow
D                                                 A      G#m
Pull you in, but don't you get too close

[Chorus]
               F#m
I've been California dreamin'
C#
Plastic hearts are bleeding
D
Keep me up all night (Keep me up)
A                      C#
Keep me up all night (All night)
           F#m
Lost in black hole conversations
C#
Sunrise suffocation
D
Keep me up all night (Keep me up)
A                      C#
Keep me up all night

[Post-Chorus]
                   D
I just wanna feel (Feel)
                   A
I just wanna feel something (Feel something now)
      E                                 C#*        F#m
But I keep feeling nothing all night long
                      C#                   D                    Bm
(All night long, all night long, all night long)

[Verse 2]
     F#m
Hello (hello)
                                         C#
I'll tell you all the people I know (I know)
                                                        D
Sell you something that you already hold (You hold)
                                  Bm
I can be whoever you want me to be

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Iksan Fauzi
