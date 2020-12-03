Musik Terkini
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus, 'Hello, the Sun, It Brings the Shady People'
Simak lirik dan chord lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus. Lagu ini dirilis pada Kamis (26/11/2020) melalui Youtube pribadinya
SURYA.CO.ID - Simak lirik dan chord lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus.
Lagu Plastic Hearts - Miley Cyrus dirilis pada Kamis (26/11/2020) melalui Youtube pribadinya.
Meski baru dirilis sepekan, namun video klip lagu Plastic Hearts sudah ditonton lebih dari 1 juta kali.
I've been California dreamin'
[Verse 1]
F#m C#
Hello, the sun, it brings the shady people
D
A crowded room where nobody goes
Bm
You can be whoever you wanna be here
F#m C#
And oh, I've been living at the Chateau
D
Shouldn't drive, but I should really go home
Bm
I don't even know but they won't leave here
[Pre-Chorus]
F#m
Frightened by my own reflection
C#
Desperate for a new connection
D Bm
Hold you in but dont you get too close
F#m
Love you now, but not tomorrow
C#
Wrong or steal, but not to borrow
D A G#m
Pull you in, but don't you get too close
[Chorus]
F#m
I've been California dreamin'
C#
Plastic hearts are bleeding
D
Keep me up all night (Keep me up)
A C#
Keep me up all night (All night)
F#m
Lost in black hole conversations
C#
Sunrise suffocation
D
Keep me up all night (Keep me up)
A C#
Keep me up all night
[Post-Chorus]
D
I just wanna feel (Feel)
A
I just wanna feel something (Feel something now)
E C#* F#m
But I keep feeling nothing all night long
C# D Bm
(All night long, all night long, all night long)
[Verse 2]
F#m
Hello (hello)
C#
I'll tell you all the people I know (I know)
D
Sell you something that you already hold (You hold)
Bm
I can be whoever you want me to be
