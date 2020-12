Chord Lagu At My Worts - Pink Sweat$ 'I Need Somebody Who Can Love Me' Terjemahan Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Pipit Maulidiya | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.co.id - Lagu At My Worst dari Pink Sweat$ viral di TikTok.

Liriknnya I Need Somebody Who Can Love Me At My Worts.

Simak lirik dan chord lagu At My Worts berikut terjemahan Indonesia.

At My Worts - Pink Sweat$

[Intro]

C Am Dm G

[Verse 1]

C Am

Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?

Dm G

Can you be my lover up until the very end?

C Am

Let me show you love, oh, no pretend

Dm G

Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

C Am

Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry

Dm G

I'll be there whenever you want me

[Chorus]

C Am

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

Dm G

Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

C Am

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

Dm G

And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst