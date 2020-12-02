Lirik dan Chord Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri, 'Lights Around the Tree'

Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri dirilis pada 2013 melalui album A Very Merry Perri Christmas.
[Intro] Dmaj7 Bm x2 . [Verse 1] Dmaj7 Bm Lights around the tree Dmaj7 Bm Mama's whistling D7 Takes me back again Bm C There's something bout' December . [Verse 2] Dmaj7 Bm We're hanging mistletoe Dmaj7 Bm And hoping that it snows D7 I close my eyes And then C I can still remember A C How to get back, home . [Chorus] D Let all your memories Hold you close D7 G No matter where you are D You're not alone D7 Because the ones you love G Are never far C A D G If Christmas is in your heart . [Verse 3] Dmaj7 Bm Who really needs a gift Dmaj7 Bm When love is meant to give D7 I can still recall Bm C Carry with me always A Every Christmas dream C A They live in you and me . [Chorus] D Let all your memories Hold you close D7 G No matter where you are D You're not alone D7 Because the ones you love G Are never far C A D G If Christmas is in your heart . [Verse 1] Dmaj7 Bm Lights around the tree Dmaj7 Bm Mama's whistling D7 Takes me back again Bm C There's something bout' December . [Chorus] D Let all your memories Hold you close D7 G No matter where you are D You're not alone D7 Because the ones you love G Are never far C A D If Christmas is in your heart