Lirik dan Chord Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri, 'Lights Around the Tree'

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Something About December - Christina Perri. Lagu ini dirilis pada 2013 melalui album A Very Merry Perri Christmas.

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Something About December - Christina Perri.

Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri dirilis pada 2013 melalui album A Very Merry Perri Christmas.

[Intro]
Dmaj7 Bm  x2

[Verse 1]
Dmaj7             Bm
Lights around the tree
Dmaj7      Bm
Mama's whistling
               D7
Takes me back again
Bm                    C
There's something bout' December

[Verse 2]
Dmaj7             Bm
We're hanging mistletoe
Dmaj7           Bm
And hoping that it snows
                   D7
I close my eyes And then
           C
I can still remember
A                C
How to get back, home

[Chorus]
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7                G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
                      D7
Because the ones you love
          G
Are never far
    C           A        D      G
If Christmas is in your heart

[Verse 3]
Dmaj7             Bm
Who really needs a gift
Dmaj7              Bm
When love is meant to give
           D7
I can still recall
Bm             C
Carry with me always
                 A
Every Christmas dream
      C             A
They live in you and me

[Chorus]
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7                G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
                      D7
Because the ones you love
          G
Are never far
    C           A        D      G
If Christmas is in your heart

[Chorus]
D
Let all your memories
Hold you close
D7                G
No matter where you are
D
You're not alone
                      D7
Because the ones you love
          G
Are never far
    C           A        D
If Christmas is in your heart

Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
