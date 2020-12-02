Lirik dan Chord Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri, 'Lights Around the Tree'

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Something About December - Christina Perri.

Lagu Something About December - Christina Perri dirilis pada 2013 melalui album A Very Merry Perri Christmas.

[Intro]

Dmaj7 Bm x2

.

[Verse 1]

Dmaj7 Bm

Lights around the tree

Dmaj7 Bm

Mama's whistling

D7

Takes me back again

Bm C

There's something bout' December

.

[Verse 2]

Dmaj7 Bm

We're hanging mistletoe

Dmaj7 Bm

And hoping that it snows

D7

I close my eyes And then

C

I can still remember

A C

How to get back, home

.

[Chorus]

D

Let all your memories

Hold you close

D7 G

No matter where you are

D

You're not alone

D7

Because the ones you love

G

Are never far

C A D G

If Christmas is in your heart

.

[Verse 3]

Dmaj7 Bm

Who really needs a gift

Dmaj7 Bm

When love is meant to give

D7

I can still recall

Bm C

Carry with me always

A

Every Christmas dream

C A

They live in you and me

.

[Chorus]

D

Let all your memories

Hold you close

D7 G

No matter where you are

D

You're not alone

D7

Because the ones you love

G

Are never far

C A D G

If Christmas is in your heart

.

