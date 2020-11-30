Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Broke Me First - Tate McRae Viral di TikTok, Lengkap Link Download MP3

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID -Berikut chord dan lirik lagu You Broke Me First - Tate McRae yang viral di TikTok.

Lirik lagu You Broke Me First - Tate McRae menceritakan kisah asmara yang kandas di tengah jalan.

Selain itu, ada juga link download MP3 You Broke Me First - Tate Mc Rae via Spotify >> link.

[Intro]

Am F C G
You broke me first

[Verse 1]
Am
Maybe you don't like talking too much
F
about yourself
C
But you shoulda told me
G
That you were thinking 'bout someone else
Am
You're drunk at a party
F
Or maybe it's just that your car broke down
C
Your phone's been off for a couple of months
G
So you're calling me now

[Pre-Chorus]
Am F
I know you, you're like this
C
When shit don't go your way you needed
G
me to fix it
Am F
And like me, I did
C G
But I ran out of every reason

[Chorus]
Am F
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
C G
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
Am F
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
C G
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
Am* F*
When you broke me first
C* G*
You broke me first

[Verse 2]
Am F
Took a while, was in denial when I first heard
C
That you moved on quicker than I could've ever
G
You know that hurt
Am
Swear, for a while I would stare at my phone
F
Just to see your name
C
But now that it's there, I don't really
G
know what to say

[Pre-Chorus]
Am F
I know you, you're like this
C
When shit don't go your way you needed
G
me to fix it
Am F
And like me, I did
C G
But I ran out of every reason

[Chorus]
Am F
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
C G
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
Am F
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
C G
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
Am* F*
When you broke me first
C* G*
You broke me first

[Bridge]
Am F
What did you think would happen?
C G
What did you think would happen?
Am F
I'll never let you have it
C G
What did you think would happen?

[Chorus]
Am F
Now suddenly you're asking for it back
C G
Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?
Am F
Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had
C G
But I don't really care how bad it hurts
Am* F*
When you broke me first
C* G*
You broke me first (You broke me first)
Am
You broke me first, ooh oh

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
