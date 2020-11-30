Chord dan Lirik Lagu You Broke Me First - Tate McRae Viral di TikTok, Lengkap Link Download MP3

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID -Berikut chord dan lirik lagu You Broke Me First - Tate McRae yang viral di TikTok.

Lirik lagu You Broke Me First - Tate McRae menceritakan kisah asmara yang kandas di tengah jalan.

Selain itu, ada juga link download MP3 You Broke Me First - Tate Mc Rae via Spotify >> link.

[Intro]



Am F C G

You broke me first



[Verse 1]

Am

Maybe you don't like talking too much

F

about yourself

C

But you shoulda told me

G

That you were thinking 'bout someone else

Am

You're drunk at a party

F

Or maybe it's just that your car broke down

C

Your phone's been off for a couple of months

G

So you're calling me now



[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

I know you, you're like this

C

When shit don't go your way you needed

G

me to fix it

Am F

And like me, I did

C G

But I ran out of every reason



[Chorus]

Am F

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

C G

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

Am F

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

C G

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

Am* F*

When you broke me first

C* G*

You broke me first



[Verse 2]

Am F

Took a while, was in denial when I first heard

C

That you moved on quicker than I could've ever

G

You know that hurt

Am

Swear, for a while I would stare at my phone

F

Just to see your name

C

But now that it's there, I don't really

G

know what to say



[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

I know you, you're like this

C

When shit don't go your way you needed

G

me to fix it

Am F

And like me, I did

C G

But I ran out of every reason



[Chorus]

Am F

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

C G

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

Am F

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

C G

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

Am* F*

When you broke me first

C* G*

You broke me first



[Bridge]

Am F

What did you think would happen?

C G

What did you think would happen?

Am F

I'll never let you have it

C G

What did you think would happen?



[Chorus]

Am F

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

C G

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

Am F

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

C G

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

Am* F*

When you broke me first

C* G*

You broke me first (You broke me first)

Am

You broke me first, ooh oh