Lirik Lagu dan Chord Sofia the First yang Viral di TikTok, Lengkap Link Download MP3

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Adrianus Adhi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Sofia the First yang viral di TikTok.

Tidak hanya chord dan lirik lagu Sofia the First, ada juga link download MP3 yang bisa diakses secara gratis.

Berikut link download MP 3 Sofia the First di Spotify >> link

D G F#m

I was a girl in the village doing alright

Bm G

Then I became a princess overnight

D Em

Now I gotta figure out how to do it right

C A

So much to learn and see

D G F#m

Up in the castle with my new family

Bm Am G

In a school that's just for royalty

D C

A whole enchanted world is waiting for me

A

I'm so excited to be

B

( Sofia the First)

E F#

I'm finding out what being royal's all about

B

(Sofia the First)

E F#

Making my way it's an adventure every day

(Sofia)

E D#m

It's gonna be my time

(Sofia)

C#m F#

To show them all that I'm

A

Sofia the First!