Lirik dan Chord Lagu This City - Sam Fischer yang Viral di TikTok, This City's Gonna Break My Heart

Lirik dan chord lagu This City - Sam Fischer

Semenjak viral di TikTok, chord lagu This City - Sam Fischer banyak dicari.

Lirik dan Chord Lagu This City oleh Sam Fischer

[Verse 1]

F C F C

I've been seeing lonely people in crowded rooms

F C Am G

Covering their old heartbreaks with new tattoos

F Am

It's all about small screens and cigarettes

F Am

Looking through low lights at silhouettes

F C F C

But all I see is lonely people in crowded rooms

[Chorus]

F C

This city's gonna break my heart

Am G

This city's gonna love me then leave me alone

F C

This city's got me chasing stars

Am G

It's been a couple months since I felt like I'm home

F C Am G

Am I getting closer to knowing where I belong?

F C

This city's gonna break my heart

Am G F C

She's always gonna break your heart, oh

[Verse 2]

F C F C

I remember mornings when my head didn't hurt

F C Am G

And I remember nights when art didn't feel like work

F Am

She wakes up at noon and she's out 'til three

F Am

She leaves her perfume all over me

F C F C

But I remember mornings when my head didn't hurt

[Chorus]

F C

This city's gonna break my heart

Am G

This city's gonna love me then leave me alone

F C

This city's got me chasing stars

Am G

It's been a couple months since I felt like I'm home

F C Am G

Am I getting closer to knowing where I belong?

F C

This city's gonna break my heart

Am G F C

She's always gonna break your heart, oh

[Instrumental]

F C Am G

[Bridge]

G Am

She got a hold on me

G Am

She got me wrapped round her finger

F C

She got a hold on me

Am G

She got me wrapped round her finger, oh yeah

[Chorus]

F C

This city's gonna break my heart

Am G

This city's gonna love me then leave me alone

F C

This city's got me chasing stars

Am G

It's been a couple months since I felt like I'm home

F C Am G

Am I getting closer to knowing where I belong?

F C

This city's gonna break my heart

Am G F C

She's always gonna break your heart, oh

[Instrumental]

F C Am G F C Am G

[Outro]

F C Am G

This city's gonna break my heart, hey

F C Am G

She's always gonna break your heart