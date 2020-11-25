Breaking News:

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Honey Hold Me - Morningsiders Viral di TikTok, Honey Hold Me Close

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Honey Hold Me - Morningsiders yang rilis pada 2017 silam.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Chord Lagu Honey Hold Me - Morningsiders Viral di TikTok, Honey Hold Me Close
YOUTUBE
Video klip Honey Hold Me - Morningsiders. Inilah chord lagunya yang Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID -  Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Honey Hold Me - Morningsiders yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Honey Hold Me rilis bersama beberapa lagu Morningsiders lain yang rilis di tahun yang sama.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "Honey Hold Me" dari Morningsiders.

[Intro]
Am G C C
Am G C C

[Verse]
C                        G
Honey hold me close
C                            Am
Hold me with both arms
C                     G
Tell me it's all right
C                    Am G Am
Sing me that song I love
            G             C
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

 
C                    G
Honey I'm a mess
C                              Am
It's only been three days
C                     G
Trying not to stress
      C                  Am   G   Am
I'm singing that song we love
            G             C
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

[Chorus]
Am                       G                         C
Gonna hold my breath until you're here
Am                      G                       C
'Cause I can't breathe without you, dear
Am                       G                         C
Gonna hold my breath until you're here
Am                     G                    C
'Cause I can't breathe without you

[Verse]
C                               G
Honey please come home
   C                                  Am
I can't sleep through the night
   C                    G
I don't do well alone
C                   Am   G  Am
Singing that song we love
            G                     C
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh o-oh
Am        G              C
Oh whoah, oh whoah

[Chorus]
Am                        G                        C
Gonna hold my breath until you're here
Am                       G                      C
'Cause I can't breathe without you, dear
Am                       G                        C
Gonna hold my breath until you're here
Am                      G                       C
'Cause I can't breathe without you

[Instrumental]
F Am C F
Am G C
F Am C F
Am G Am

[Chorus]
Am                        G                       C
Gonna hold my breath until you're here
Am                      G                           C
'Cause I can't breathe without you, dear
Am                       G                         C
Gonna hold my breath until you're here
Am                     G                   C
'Cause I can't breathe without you

Am                       G                         C
Gonna hold my breath until you're here
Am                    G                         C
'Cause I can't breathe without you, dear
Am                        G                        C
Gonna hold my breath until you're here
Am                    G                    C
'Cause I can't breathe without you

