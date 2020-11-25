Lirik dan Chord Lagu Honey Hold Me - Morningsiders Viral di TikTok, Honey Hold Me Close

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Honey Hold Me - Morningsiders yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Honey Hold Me rilis bersama beberapa lagu Morningsiders lain yang rilis di tahun yang sama.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu "Honey Hold Me" dari Morningsiders.

[Intro]

Am G C C

Am G C C

[Verse]

C G

Honey hold me close

C Am

Hold me with both arms

C G

Tell me it's all right

C Am G Am

Sing me that song I love

G C

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh



C G

Honey I'm a mess

C Am

It's only been three days

C G

Trying not to stress

C Am G Am

I'm singing that song we love

G C

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

[Chorus]

Am G C

Gonna hold my breath until you're here

Am G C

'Cause I can't breathe without you, dear

Am G C

Gonna hold my breath until you're here

Am G C

'Cause I can't breathe without you

[Verse]

C G

Honey please come home

C Am

I can't sleep through the night

C G

I don't do well alone

C Am G Am

Singing that song we love

G C

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh o-oh

Am G C

Oh whoah, oh whoah

[Chorus]

Am G C

Gonna hold my breath until you're here

Am G C

'Cause I can't breathe without you, dear

Am G C

Gonna hold my breath until you're here

Am G C

'Cause I can't breathe without you

[Instrumental]

F Am C F

Am G C

F Am C F

Am G Am

[Chorus]

Am G C

Gonna hold my breath until you're here

Am G C

'Cause I can't breathe without you, dear

Am G C

Gonna hold my breath until you're here

Am G C

'Cause I can't breathe without you

Am G C

Gonna hold my breath until you're here

Am G C

'Cause I can't breathe without you, dear

Am G C

Gonna hold my breath until you're here

Am G C

'Cause I can't breathe without you