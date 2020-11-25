Chord dan Lirik Lagu My Boo - Usher Feat Alicia Keys Viral TikTok, It Started When We Were Younger

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu My Boo - Usher feat Alicia Keys yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu My Boo - Usher feat Alicia Keys banyak dinyanyikan ulang oleh warganet melalui aplikasi TikTok.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu My Boo selengkapnya.

Am G

There's always that one person

F G

That will always have your heart

Am G

You'll never see it coming

F G

Cause you're blinded from the start

Am G

Know that you're that one for me

F G

It's clear for everyone to see

Am G

Ooh baby oh

F G Am

that you will always be my boo



G

I don't know bout cha'll, but I know about us and uh

F G

This is the only way we know how to rock

Am G

I don't know bout cha'll, but I know about us and uh

F G

This is the only way we know how to rock



Am

Do you remember girl

G F G

I was the one who gave you your first kiss

Am

Cause I remember girl

G F G

I was the one who said put your lips like this

Am G

Even before all the fame and

F G

People screaming your name

Am G F G

Girl I was there, and you were my baby



Am G

It started when we were younger

F G

You were mine, (my boo)

Am G

Now another brother's taking over

F G

But it's still in your eyes, (my boo)

Am G F G

Even though we used to argue it's alright (my boo)

Am G

I know we haven't seen each other

F G Am

In awhile but you will always be my boo



G

I was in love with you when we were younger

F G

You were mine, (my boo)

Am G

And I see it from time to time,

F G

I still feel like (my boo)

Am

And I can see it no matter

G F G

How I try to hide (my boo)

Am G F

Even though there's another man who's in my life

G Am

You will always be my boo



G

Yes I remember boy, cause after we kissed

F G

I could only think about your lips

Am G F

Yes I remember boy, the moment I knew you were the one

G

I could spend my life with

Am G

Even before all the fame and

F G

People screaming your name

Am G F G

I was there, and you were my baby



Am G

It started when we were younger

F G

You were mine, (my boo)

Am G

Now another brother's taking over

F G

But it's still in your eyes, (my boo)

Am G F G

Even though we used to argue it's alright (my boo)

Am G

I know we haven't seen each other

F G Am

In awhile but you will always be my boo



Am G

I was in love with you when we were younger

F G

You were mine (my boo)

Am G

And I see it from time to time

F G

I still feel like (my boo)

Am G

And I can see it no matter

F G

How I try to hide (my boo)

Am G F

Even though there's another man who's in my life

G Am

You will always be my boo



G

My oh, my oh, my oh,

F G

My oh, my boo

Am G

My oh, my oh, my oh,

F G

My oh, my boo



Am G

It started when we were younger

F G

You were mine, (my boo)

Am G

Now another brother's taking over

F G

But it's still in your eyes, (my boo)

Am G F G

Even though we used to argue it's alright (my boo)

Am G

I know we haven't seen each other

F G Am

In awhile but you will always be my boo



G

I don't know bout cha'll, but I know about us and uh

F G

This is the only way we know how to rock

Am G

I don't know bout cha'll, but I know about us and uh

F G

This is the only way we know how to rock