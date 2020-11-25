Chord dan Lirik Lagu My Boo - Usher Feat Alicia Keys Viral TikTok, It Started When We Were Younger

Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu My Boo - Usher Feat Alicia Keys
Chord dan lirik lagu My Boo - Usher feat Alicia Keys yang viral di TikTok
Penulis: Alif Nur
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu My Boo - Usher feat Alicia Keys.
Lagu My Boo - Usher feat Alicia Keys
Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu My Boo selengkapnya.
Am G
There's always that one person
F G
That will always have your heart
Am G
You'll never see it coming
F G
Cause you're blinded from the start
Am G
Know that you're that one for me
F G
It's clear for everyone to see
Am G
Ooh baby oh
F G Am
that you will always be my boo
G
I don't know bout cha'll, but I know about us and uh
F G
This is the only way we know how to rock
Am G
I don't know bout cha'll, but I know about us and uh
F G
This is the only way we know how to rock
Am
Do you remember girl
G F G
I was the one who gave you your first kiss
Am
Cause I remember girl
G F G
I was the one who said put your lips like this
Am G
Even before all the fame and
F G
People screaming your name
Am G F G
Girl I was there, and you were my baby
Am G
It started when we were younger
F G
You were mine, (my boo)
Am G
Now another brother's taking over
F G
But it's still in your eyes, (my boo)
Am G F G
Even though we used to argue it's alright (my boo)
Am G
I know we haven't seen each other
F G Am
In awhile but you will always be my boo
G
I was in love with you when we were younger
F G
You were mine, (my boo)
Am G
And I see it from time to time,
F G
I still feel like (my boo)
Am
And I can see it no matter
G F G
How I try to hide (my boo)
Am G F
Even though there's another man who's in my life
G Am
You will always be my boo
G
Yes I remember boy, cause after we kissed
F G
I could only think about your lips
Am G F
Yes I remember boy, the moment I knew you were the one
G
I could spend my life with
Am G
Even before all the fame and
F G
People screaming your name
Am G F G
I was there, and you were my baby
Am G
It started when we were younger
F G
You were mine, (my boo)
Am G
Now another brother's taking over
F G
But it's still in your eyes, (my boo)
Am G F G
Even though we used to argue it's alright (my boo)
Am G
I know we haven't seen each other
F G Am
In awhile but you will always be my boo
Am G
I was in love with you when we were younger
F G
You were mine (my boo)
Am G
And I see it from time to time
F G
I still feel like (my boo)
Am G
And I can see it no matter
F G
How I try to hide (my boo)
Am G F
Even though there's another man who's in my life
G Am
You will always be my boo
G
My oh, my oh, my oh,
F G
My oh, my boo
Am G
My oh, my oh, my oh,
F G
My oh, my boo
Am G
It started when we were younger
F G
You were mine, (my boo)
Am G
Now another brother's taking over
F G
But it's still in your eyes, (my boo)
Am G F G
Even though we used to argue it's alright (my boo)
Am G
I know we haven't seen each other
F G Am
In awhile but you will always be my boo
G
I don't know bout cha'll, but I know about us and uh
F G
This is the only way we know how to rock
Am G
I don't know bout cha'll, but I know about us and uh
F G
This is the only way we know how to rock
