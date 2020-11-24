Lirik Lagu Pump It - The Black Eyed Peas yang Viral di TikTok, Ladadi Dadadida On The Stereo

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Pump It - The Black Eyed Peas yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Pump It - The Black Eyed Peas terkenal dengan liriknya 'ladadi dadadida on the stere aree aereo'.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Pump It - The Black Eyed Peas selengkapnya.

Ha, ha, ha

Pump it

Ha, ha, ha

And pump it (Louder)

Pump it (Louder)

Pump it (Louder)

Pump it (Louder)

Turn up the radio

Blast your stereo, right

Ha, ha, ha

Niggas wanna hate on us (Who)

Niggas be envious (Who)

I know why they hate on us (Why)

'Cause that so fabulous (What)

I'm gonna be real on us (Come on)

Nobody got nothing on us (No)

Girls be all on us from London back down to the US

S-S, we rockin' it (Contagious)

Monkey business (Outrageous)

Just confess it your girl admits that we the shit

F-R-E-S-H, we fresh

D-E-F, that's right we def (Rock)

We definite

B-E-P we reppin' it so

Turn me up (Turn it up)

Turn me up (Turn it up)

Turn me up

Come on, baby, just

Pump it (Louder)

Pump it (Louder)

Pump it (Louder)

Pump it (Louder)

Pump it (Louder)

Pump it (Louder)

And say (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Say (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Yo, yo

Turn up the radio

Blast your stereo. right now

This joint is fizzlin'

It's sizzlin' right

Can you check this out right here?

Dude wanna hate on us (Dude)

Dude need to ease on up (Dude)

Dude wanna act on up

But dude get shut like flavor (Shut 'em down)

Chicks say she ain't down

But chick backstage when we in town (Ha)

She like man on drunk (Fool)

She wanna hit and run (Errr)

Yeah, that's the speed

That's what we do, that's who we be

B-L-A-C-K E-Y-E-D

P to the E

Then the A to the S

When we play you shake your ass

(Shake it, shake it)

Shake it girl

Make sure you don't break it girl

('Cause we gonna)

Turn it up (Turn it up)

Turn it up (Turn it up)

Turn it up

Come on baby just]

Damn (Damn)

Damn (Damn)

Damn (Damn)

Damn (Damn)

Damn (Damn)

Breakin' on down for the B-Boys and B-Girls waitin' to do their thing

Pump it, louder come on

Don't stop, and keep it goin'

Do it, let's get it on

Move it

Come on, baby do it

Ha

La-da-dee-da-da-dee-da

On the steree-aree-aree-aree-o (Ha)

Let those speakers blow your mind

(Blow my mind, baby)

Just let it go, let it go

Here we go (Ha)

La-da-dee-da-da-dee-da (Come on, we here)

On the radi-aree-aree-aree-o (Ha)

The system's gonna feel so fine (Ha)

Yeah, yeah, yeah (Ha), yeah, yeah