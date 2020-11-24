Lirik Lagu Pump It - The Black Eyed Peas yang Viral di TikTok, Ladadi Dadadida On The Stereo

Musik Terkini
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu Pump It - The Black Eyed Peas yang viral di TikTok.
Lagu Pump It - The Black Eyed Peas terkenal dengan liriknya 'ladadi dadadida on the stere aree aereo'.
Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu Pump It - The Black Eyed Peas selengkapnya.
Ha, ha, ha
Pump it
Ha, ha, ha
And pump it (Louder)
Pump it (Louder)
Pump it (Louder)
Pump it (Louder)
Turn up the radio
Blast your stereo, right
Ha, ha, ha
Niggas wanna hate on us (Who)
Niggas be envious (Who)
I know why they hate on us (Why)
'Cause that so fabulous (What)
I'm gonna be real on us (Come on)
Nobody got nothing on us (No)
Girls be all on us from London back down to the US
S-S, we rockin' it (Contagious)
Monkey business (Outrageous)
Just confess it your girl admits that we the shit
F-R-E-S-H, we fresh
D-E-F, that's right we def (Rock)
We definite
B-E-P we reppin' it so
Turn me up (Turn it up)
Turn me up (Turn it up)
Turn me up
Come on, baby, just
Pump it (Louder)
Pump it (Louder)
Pump it (Louder)
Pump it (Louder)
Pump it (Louder)
Pump it (Louder)
And say (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Say (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Yo, yo
Turn up the radio
Blast your stereo. right now
This joint is fizzlin'
It's sizzlin' right
Can you check this out right here?
Dude wanna hate on us (Dude)
Dude need to ease on up (Dude)
Dude wanna act on up
But dude get shut like flavor (Shut 'em down)
Chicks say she ain't down
But chick backstage when we in town (Ha)
She like man on drunk (Fool)
She wanna hit and run (Errr)
Yeah, that's the speed
That's what we do, that's who we be
B-L-A-C-K E-Y-E-D
P to the E
Then the A to the S
When we play you shake your ass
(Shake it, shake it)
Shake it girl
Make sure you don't break it girl
('Cause we gonna)
Turn it up (Turn it up)
Turn it up (Turn it up)
Turn it up
Come on baby just]
Damn (Damn)
Damn (Damn)
Damn (Damn)
Damn (Damn)
Damn (Damn)
Breakin' on down for the B-Boys and B-Girls waitin' to do their thing
Pump it, louder come on
Don't stop, and keep it goin'
Do it, let's get it on
Move it
Come on, baby do it
Ha
La-da-dee-da-da-dee-da
On the steree-aree-aree-aree-o (Ha)
Let those speakers blow your mind
(Blow my mind, baby)
Just let it go, let it go
Here we go (Ha)
La-da-dee-da-da-dee-da (Come on, we here)
On the radi-aree-aree-aree-o (Ha)
The system's gonna feel so fine (Ha)
Yeah, yeah, yeah (Ha), yeah, yeah
