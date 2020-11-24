Chord Lagu We Found Love - Rihanna feat Calvin Harris Viral di TikTok, Yellow Diamonds in the Light

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu We Found Love - Rihanna feat Calvin Harris yang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Semenjak viral di TikTok, chord lagu We Found Love - Rihanna feat Calvin Harris banyak dicari.

[Verse 1]

Am F

Yellow diamonds in the light

C G

And we're standing side by side

Am F

As your shadow crosses mine

C G Am F

What it takes to come aliiiivvveee

C G Am F

It's the way I'm feeling I just can't denyyyy

C G

But I've gotta let it go

[Hook]

Am F

We found love in a hopeless place

C G

We found love in a hopeless place

Am F

We found love in a hopeless place

C G

We found love in a hopeless place

[Verse 2]

Am F

Shine a light through an open door

C G

Love and life I will divide

Am F

Turn away cause I need you more

C G Am F

Feel the heartbeat in my mind

C G Am F

It's the way I'm feeling I just can't denyyyy

C G

But I've gotta let it go

[Hook]

Am F

We found love in a hopeless place

C G

We found love in a hopeless place

Am F

We found love in a hopeless place

C G

We found love in a hopeless place