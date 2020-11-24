Chord Lagu We Found Love - Rihanna feat Calvin Harris Viral di TikTok, Yellow Diamonds in the Light

Musik Terkini
[Verse 1]
Am F
Yellow diamonds in the light
C G
And we're standing side by side
Am F
As your shadow crosses mine
C G Am F
What it takes to come aliiiivvveee
C G Am F
It's the way I'm feeling I just can't denyyyy
C G
But I've gotta let it go
[Hook]
Am F
We found love in a hopeless place
C G
We found love in a hopeless place
Am F
We found love in a hopeless place
C G
We found love in a hopeless place
[Verse 2]
Am F
Shine a light through an open door
C G
Love and life I will divide
Am F
Turn away cause I need you more
C G Am F
Feel the heartbeat in my mind
C G Am F
It's the way I'm feeling I just can't denyyyy
C G
But I've gotta let it go
[Hook]
Am F
We found love in a hopeless place
C G
We found love in a hopeless place
Am F
We found love in a hopeless place
C G
We found love in a hopeless place
