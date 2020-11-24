Breaking News:

Chord Lagu We Found Love - Rihanna feat Calvin Harris Viral di TikTok, Yellow Diamonds in the Light

Video klip Lagu We Found Love. Berikut Chord Lagu We Found Love - Rihanna feat Calvin Harris Viral di TikTok 

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu We Found Love - Rihanna feat Calvin Harris yang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Semenjak viral di TikTok, chord lagu We Found Love - Rihanna feat Calvin Harris banyak dicari.

[Verse 1]
Am                          F
Yellow diamonds in the light
C                                   G
And we're standing side by side
Am                             F
As your shadow crosses mine
C                              G            Am F
What it takes to come aliiiivvveee

C                                     G                      Am F
It's the way I'm feeling I just can't denyyyy
C                                G
But I've gotta let it go

[Hook]
Am                               F
We found love in a hopeless place
C                                 G
We found love in a hopeless place
Am                               F
We found love in a hopeless place
C                                 G
We found love in a hopeless place

[Verse 2]
Am                         F
Shine a light through an open door
C                          G
Love and life I will divide
Am                        F
Turn away cause I need you more
C                        G                  Am F
Feel the heartbeat in my mind

C                                     G                      Am F
It's the way I'm feeling I just can't denyyyy
C                               G
But I've gotta let it go

[Hook]
Am                               F
We found love in a hopeless place
C                                 G
We found love in a hopeless place
Am                              F
We found love in a hopeless place
C                                 G
We found love in a hopeless place

Video Pilihan
Remaja 18 Tahun Ditangkap karena Buat dan Jual Video Porno, Untung Rp8 Juta dan Rekam Aksi di Kos
