Lirik Lagu dan Chord Lonely - Akon Versi Mudah Kunci C, Sedang Viral di TikTok

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Lonely - Akon yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Lonely - Akon mudah dimainkan secara akustik dengan kunci gitar C, berikut selengkapnya

C Em

Lonely I'm Mr. Lonely,

F

I have nobody,

G

To call my owwnnn

C Em

I'm so lonely, I'm Mr. Lonely

F

I have nobody,

G

To call my owwnnn

C

I'm so lonely,

C

I Woke up in the middle of the night

Em

And I noticed my girl wasn't by my side

F

Could have sworn I was dreaming

G

For her I was fening

So I had to take a little ride

C

Backtracking on these few years

Em

Trying to figure out what I do to make her go bad

F

Cause ever since my girl left me

G

My whole life came crashing and I'm so

C

Can't believe I had a girl like you

Em

And I just let you walk right out of my life

F

After all I put you through

G

You still stuck around and stayed by my side

C

What really hurt me is I broke your heart

Em

Baby you a good girl and I had no right

F

I really wanna make things right

G

Cause without you in my life girl I'm so

C

Man in all of the world I've never met a

Em

Girl that could take the things that you've been through

F

Never thought that day would come where you would get up and run

G

and I would be all chasing you

C

Cause ain't nowhere in da globe id rather b

Em

Aint no one in the globe id rather see

F

Than the girl in my dreams that made me be

G

So happy but now so lonely

C

never thought that id be alone

Em

I didn't think you'd be gone this long

F

I just want you to call my phone

G

So stop playing girl and come on home

C

Baby girl I didn't mean to shout

Em

I want me and you to work it out

F

I never wish id hurt my baby

G

And it's driving me crazy cause I'm so

C

So lonely

Em

So lonely

F

Mr lonely

G

So lonely (2x)