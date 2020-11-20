Lirik dan Chord Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi yang Viral di TikTok, 'So Before You Go'

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

Chord lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

[Intro]

D

[Verse 1]

D

I fell by the wayside, like everyone else

Bm

I hate you, I hate you, I hate you, but I was just kidding myself

G

Our every moment, I start to replace

Asus4 A

‘cause now that they’re gone all I hear are the words that I needed to say

[Pre-Chorus]

D

When you hurt under the surface

Bm G

Like troubled water running cold

Asus4 A

Well time can heal but this won't

[Chorus 1]

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make your heart beat better?

G A

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make it all stop hurting?

G

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

A

So

D

Before you go

[Verse 2]

D

Was never the right time, whenever you called

Bm

Went little by little by little, until there was nothing at all

G

Our every moment, I start to replay

Asus4 A

When all I can think about is seeing that look on your face

[Pre-Chorus]

D

When you hurt under the surface

Bm G

Like troubled water running cold

Asus4 A

Well time can heal but this wont

[Chorus 2]

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make your heart beat better?

G A

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make it all stop hurting?

G

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

A

So

Bm

Before you go

[Bridge]

Bm G D

Would we be better off by now?

A Bm

If I'd let my walls come down?

G A

Maybe I guess we’ll never know

A D

You know, you know

[Chorus 3]

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make your heart beat better?

G A

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather

D

So

A

Before you go

Bm

Was there something I coulda said to make it all stop hurting?

G

It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless

A

So

D

Before you go