Lirik dan Chord Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi yang Viral di TikTok, 'So Before You Go'

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi yang Viral di TikTok

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi yang menjadi lagu TikTok.

Lirik dan Chord Lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.co.id - Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi yang menjadi lagu TikTok. 

Chord lagu Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi saat ini masih banyak dicari dan bahkan viral di TikTok.

[Intro]
D

[Verse 1]
D
I fell by the wayside, like everyone else
Bm
I hate you, I hate you, I hate you, but I was just kidding myself
G
Our every moment, I start to replace
Asus4 A
‘cause now that they’re gone all I hear are the words that I needed to say

[Pre-Chorus]
D
When you hurt under the surface
Bm G
Like troubled water running cold
Asus4 A
Well time can heal but this won't

[Chorus 1]
D
So
A
Before you go
Bm
Was there something I coulda said to make your heart beat better?
G A
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
D
So
A
Before you go
Bm
Was there something I coulda said to make it all stop hurting?
G
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
A
So
D
Before you go

[Verse 2]
D
Was never the right time, whenever you called
Bm
Went little by little by little, until there was nothing at all
G
Our every moment, I start to replay
Asus4 A
When all I can think about is seeing that look on your face

[Pre-Chorus]
D
When you hurt under the surface
Bm G
Like troubled water running cold
Asus4 A
Well time can heal but this wont

[Chorus 2]
D
So
A
Before you go
Bm
Was there something I coulda said to make your heart beat better?
G A
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
D
So
A
Before you go
Bm
Was there something I coulda said to make it all stop hurting?
G
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
A
So
Bm
Before you go

[Bridge]
Bm G D
Would we be better off by now?
A Bm
If I'd let my walls come down?
G A
Maybe I guess we’ll never know
A D
You know, you know

[Chorus 3]
A
Before you go
Bm
Was there something I coulda said to make your heart beat better?
G A
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather
D
So
A
Before you go
Bm
Was there something I coulda said to make it all stop hurting?
G
It kills me how your mind can make you feel so worthless
A
So
D
Before you go

