Lirik Lagu dan Chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats Versi Mudah Kunci C, Can I Call You Baby?

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - berikut lirik lagu dan chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats lengkap dengan terjemahan Indonesia.

Lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats menceritikan tentang rasa cinta seseorang kepada pujaan hatinya.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu dan chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats selengkapnya.

C Am

Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?

Dm G

Can you be my lover up until the very end?

C Am

Let me show you love, oh, no pretend

Dm G

Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah

C Am

Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry

Dm G

I'll be there whenever you want me

C Am

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

Dm G

Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

C Am

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

Dm G

And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst



C Am

Ooh, ooh-ooh

Dm G

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

C Am

If you stay forever, let me hold your hand

Dm G

I can fill those places in your heart no one else can

C Am

Let me show you love, oh, no pretend, yeah

Dm G

I'll be right here, baby, you know it's sink or swim

C Am

Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry

Dm G

I'll be there whenever you want me

C Am

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

Dm G

Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah

C Am

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (You first)

Dm G

And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

C

Ooh,

Am Dm

ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

G

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

C Am

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Dm G

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

C Am

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

Dm G

Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

C Am

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

Dm G

And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst