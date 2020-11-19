Musik Terkini
Lirik Lagu dan Chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats Versi Mudah Kunci C, Can I Call You Baby?
Lirik lagu dan chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats versi mudah dengan kunci dasar C, Can I Call You Baby?
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - berikut lirik lagu dan chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats lengkap dengan terjemahan Indonesia.
Lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats menceritikan tentang rasa cinta seseorang kepada pujaan hatinya.
Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu dan chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats selengkapnya.
C Am
Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?
Dm G
Can you be my lover up until the very end?
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend
Dm G
Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah
C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
C Am
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
C Am
If you stay forever, let me hold your hand
Dm G
I can fill those places in your heart no one else can
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend, yeah
Dm G
I'll be right here, baby, you know it's sink or swim
C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (You first)
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
C
Ooh,
Am Dm
ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
C Am
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
