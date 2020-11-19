Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu dan Chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats Versi Mudah Kunci C, Can I Call You Baby?

Lirik lagu dan chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats versi mudah dengan kunci dasar C, Can I Call You Baby?

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - berikut lirik lagu dan chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats lengkap dengan terjemahan Indonesia.

Lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats menceritikan tentang rasa cinta seseorang kepada pujaan hatinya.

Langsung saja, berikut lirik lagu dan chord At My Worst - Pink Sweats selengkapnya.

C                                  Am
Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?
Dm                            G
Can you be my lover up until the very end?
C                                   Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend
Dm                             G
Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah

C                      Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm                   G
I'll be there whenever you want me

C                                  Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm                             G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C                                  Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm                             G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

C       Am
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Dm                    G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

C                                 Am
If you stay forever, let me hold your hand
Dm                               G
I can fill those places in your heart no one else can
C                                 Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend, yeah
Dm                           G
I'll be right here, baby, you know it's sink or swim

C                     Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm                  G
I'll be there whenever you want me

C                                       Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm                                   G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah
C                                        Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (You first)
Dm                                     G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

C
Ooh,
Am                                Dm
ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
C                          Am
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Dm                       G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

C                                       Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm                                   G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C                                      Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm                                    G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

