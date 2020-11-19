Musik Terkini
Chord Lagu Shower - Becky G Viral di TikTok, I'm Dancing in the Mirror and Singing in the Shower
Simak chord lagu Shower - Becky G yang viral di TikTok dengan lirik 'I'm dancing in the mirror, singing in the shower'
YOUTUBE
Lagu Shower - Becky G Viral di TikTok
Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID -Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Shower - Becky G, yang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.
Chord lagu lagu Shower - Becky G saat ini masih banyak dicari, dan bahkan viral di TikTok.
**
G D Bm A
*
G
I don't know there's just something about ya
D
Got me feeling like I can't be without ya
Bm
Anytime someone mention your name
A
I be feeling as if I'm around ya
G
Ain't no words to describe you baby
D
All I know is that you take me high
Bm
Can you tell that you drive me crazy?
A
Cause I can't get you out my mind
#
G
Think of you when I'm going to bed
D
When I wake up I think of you again
Bm
You are my homie, lover and friend
A
Exactly why
* Reff
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
|Chord Lagu Sweet Talk - Sheryl Sheinafia dan Rizky Febian feat Chandra Liow yang Viral di Tiktok
|Chord Lagu Tetap Untukmu - Anneth Viral di TikTok, 'Meski Kini Tlah Jauh, Hatiku Tetap Untukmu'
|Lirik Lagu dan Chord We Can't Stop - Miley Cyrus Viral di TikTok, Ladadidadi We Like to Party
|Chord Lagu Ku Timang Adikku Sayang - Ipank, 'Masa-masa Kecilmu semu' Viral di TikTok
|Lirik Lagu Black Mamba - Aespa Lengkap dengan Arti dan Link Download MP3, Trending 1 YouTube
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah