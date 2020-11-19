Breaking News:

Musik Terkini

Chord Lagu Shower - Becky G Viral di TikTok, I'm Dancing in the Mirror and Singing in the Shower

Simak chord lagu Shower - Becky G yang viral di TikTok dengan lirik 'I'm dancing in the mirror, singing in the shower'

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Lagu Shower - Becky G Viral di TikTok, I'm Dancing in the Mirror and Singing in the Shower
YOUTUBE
Lagu Shower - Becky G Viral di TikTok 

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID -Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Shower - Becky G, yang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Chord lagu lagu Shower - Becky G saat ini masih banyak dicari, dan bahkan viral di TikTok.

**

G D Bm A

*

G
I don't know there's just something about ya
D
Got me feeling like I can't be without ya
Bm
Anytime someone mention your name
A
I be feeling as if I'm around ya
G
Ain't no words to describe you baby
D
All I know is that you take me high
Bm
Can you tell that you drive me crazy?
A
Cause I can't get you out my mind

 
#

G
Think of you when I'm going to bed
D
When I wake up I think of you again
Bm
You are my homie, lover and friend
A
Exactly why

* Reff

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
viral di TikTok
chord lagu
Becky G
chord lagu Shower
kunci gitar
surabaya.tribunnews.com
SURYA.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Musik Terkini
Penulis: Arum Puspita
Editor: Musahadah
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Ibu Rumah Tangga di Makassar Pilih Dibunuh Ketimbang Dirudapaksa oleh Tetangganya saat Suami Melaut
Ibu Rumah Tangga di Makassar Pilih Dibunuh Ketimbang Dirudapaksa oleh Tetangganya saat Suami Melaut
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan