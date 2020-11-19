Chord Lagu Shower - Becky G Viral di TikTok, I'm Dancing in the Mirror and Singing in the Shower

Penulis: Arum | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID -Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Shower - Becky G, yang viral menjadi lagu TikTok.

Chord lagu lagu Shower - Becky G saat ini masih banyak dicari, dan bahkan viral di TikTok.

**

G D Bm A

*

G

I don't know there's just something about ya

D

Got me feeling like I can't be without ya

Bm

Anytime someone mention your name

A

I be feeling as if I'm around ya

G

Ain't no words to describe you baby

D

All I know is that you take me high

Bm

Can you tell that you drive me crazy?

A

Cause I can't get you out my mind



#

G

Think of you when I'm going to bed

D

When I wake up I think of you again

Bm

You are my homie, lover and friend

A

Exactly why

* Reff