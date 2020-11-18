Lirik Lagu dan Chord We Can't Stop - Miley Cyrus Viral di TikTok, Ladadidadi We Like to Party

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Iksan Fauzi

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu dan chord lagu We Can't Stop - Miley Cyrus yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu We Can't Stop - Miley Cyrus mudah dimainkan dengan kunci dasar C. berikut selengkapnya.

C Em Am F

C

It’s our party we can do what we want.

Em

It’s our party we can say what we want.

Am

It’s our party we can love who we want.

F

We can kiss who we want.

F

We can screw who we want.

C

Red cups and sweaty bodies everywhere.

Em

Hands in the air like we don’t care.

Am

Cause we came to have so much fun now.

F

Got somebody here. Might get some now.

C

If you’re not ready to go home

Em

Can I get a hell no.

Am

Cause we gonna go all night

F

Till we see the sunlight, alright.

[Hook]

C

So la da da di we like to party

Em

Dancing with Miley

Am

Doing whatever we want.

F

This is our house. This is our rules.

C

And we can’t stop

Em

And we won’t stop

Am

Can’t you see it’s we who own the night?

F

Can’t you see it we who bout’ that life?

C

And we can’t stop

Em

And we won’t stop

Am

We run things. Things don’t run we.

F

Don’t take nothing from nobody.

C

It’s our party we can do what we want.

Em

It’s our party we can say what we want.

Am

It’s our party we can love who we want.

F

We can kiss who we want. We can screw who we want.