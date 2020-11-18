Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu dan Chord We Can't Stop - Miley Cyrus Viral di TikTok, Ladadidadi We Like to Party

Lirik lagu dan chord We Can't Stop - Miley Cyrus yang viral di TikTok mudah kunci C. Ladadidadi we like to party~

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut lirik lagu dan chord lagu We Can't Stop - Miley Cyrus yang viral di TikTok.

Lagu We Can't Stop - Miley Cyrus mudah dimainkan dengan kunci dasar C. berikut selengkapnya.

C Em Am F

C
It’s our party we can do what we want.
Em
It’s our party we can say what we want.
Am
It’s our party we can love who we want.
F
We can kiss who we want.
F
We can screw who we want.

C
Red cups and sweaty bodies everywhere.
Em
Hands in the air like we don’t care.
Am
Cause we came to have so much fun now.
F
Got somebody here. Might get some now.
C
If you’re not ready to go home
Em
Can I get a hell no.
Am
Cause we gonna go all night
F
Till we see the sunlight, alright.

[Hook]

C
So la da da di we like to party
Em
Dancing with Miley
Am
Doing whatever we want.
F
This is our house. This is our rules.
C
And we can’t stop
Em
And we won’t stop
Am
Can’t you see it’s we who own the night?
F
Can’t you see it we who bout’ that life?

C
And we can’t stop
Em
And we won’t stop
Am
We run things. Things don’t run we.
F
Don’t take nothing from nobody.

C
It’s our party we can do what we want.
Em
It’s our party we can say what we want.
Am
It’s our party we can love who we want.
F
We can kiss who we want. We can screw who we want.

