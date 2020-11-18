Chord Lagu dan Lirik 10.000 Hours - Dan + Shay feat Justin Bieber

SURYA.co.id, - Berikut Chord lagu dan lirik 10.000 Hours yang dipopulerkan oleh DAN + Shay ft Justin Bieber.

Lagu 10.000 Hours ini dirilis oleh Dan + Shay dan Justin Bieber pada tahun 2019 silam.

Sempat populer dan dicover beberapa artis, video clip lagu 10.000 hours telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 180 juta penonton.

Berikut Chord Lagu dan Liriknya:

10.000 Hours Dan + Shay feat Justin Bieber.

G G/B C

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance

G

When you're drunk with your friends at a party?

G G/B C

What's your favorite song, does it make you smile?

G

Do you think of me?

G Em C G

When you close your eyes, tell me what are you dreamin'?

G Em C G

Everything, I wanna know it all, mmm

G Em C G

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

G Em C G

Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

G Em C G

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

G Em C G

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

G G/B C

Do you miss the road that you grew up on?

G

Did you get your middle name from your grandma?

G G/B C

When you think about your forever now

G

Do you think of me?

G Em C G

When you close your eyes, tell me what are you dreamin'?

G Em C G

Everything, I wanna know it all

G Em C G

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

G Em C G

Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

G Em C G

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

G Em C G

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

Bm C

Ooh, want the good and the bad, everything in between

Bm C

Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity

N.C.

Ooh, yeah

G Em C G

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

G Em C G

Oh if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (sweet heart of yours)

G Em C G

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try (yeah)

G Em C G

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh ooh-ooh)

G Em C G

I'm gonna love you (oooh ooh-oooh) yeah (ooh-ooh)

G Em (C)

And I (do you love the rain, does it make you dance?)

C G (G)

I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you)

G Em C G

I, I'm gonna love you