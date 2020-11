Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sofia - Clairo Kunci G Viral di TikTok, I Think We Could Do It If We Tried

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Sofia - Clairo yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Sofia - Clairo mudah dinyanyikan dengan versi akustik dengan kunci dasar F.

Langsung saja, berikut chord dan lirik lagu Sofia - Clairo selengkapnya.

[Verse]

F G

I think we could do it if we tried

Em Am

If only to say, you're mine

F G

Sofia, know that you and I

Em Am

Shouldn't feel like a crime

[Chorus]

F G

I think we could do it if we tried

Em Am

If only to say, you're mine

F G

Sofia, know that you and I

Em Am

Shouldn't feel like a crime

[Verse]

F

You know

G Em Am

I'll do anything you ask me to

F G

But oh my god

Em Am

I think I'm in love with you

F

Standing here alone now

G

Think that we can drive around

Em

I just want to say

Am

How I love you with your hair down

F

Baby you don't got to fight

G

I'll be here til the end of time

Em

Wishing that you were mine

Am

Pull you in, it's alright

Kembali ke Chorus