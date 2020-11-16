Chord dan Lirik Lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod Kunci D, Viral di TikTok

Chord dan lirik lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod yang viral di TikTok.

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod yang viral di TikTok.

Chord lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod mudah dimainkan dengan kunci dasar D. Berikut selengkapnya.

Dsus2 G

Eyes blue like the Atlantic

C F

And I'm going down like the Titanic

Dsus2 G

Eyes blue like the Atlantic

C F

And I'm going down like the Titanic

Dsus2 G

Eyes blue like the Atlantic

C F

And I'm going down like the Titanic

Dsus2 G

Eyes blue like the Atlantic