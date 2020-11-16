Musik Terkini
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod Kunci D, Viral di TikTok
Chord dan lirik lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod versi mudah kunci C. Lagu melow yang viral di TikTok
YouTube Aurora Vibes
Chord dan lirik lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod yang viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah
SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod yang viral di TikTok.
Chord lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod mudah dimainkan dengan kunci dasar D. Berikut selengkapnya.
Dsus2 G
Eyes blue like the Atlantic
C F
And I'm going down like the Titanic
Dsus2 G
Eyes blue like the Atlantic
C F
And I'm going down like the Titanic
Dsus2 G
Eyes blue like the Atlantic
C F
And I'm going down like the Titanic
Dsus2 G
Eyes blue like the Atlantic
Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah