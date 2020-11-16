Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod Kunci D, Viral di TikTok

Chord dan lirik lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod versi mudah kunci C. Lagu melow yang viral di TikTok

Chord dan lirik lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod yang viral di TikTok. 

Penulis: Alif Nur | Editor: Musahadah

SURYA.CO.ID - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod yang viral di TikTok.

Chord lagu Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic - Sista Prod mudah dimainkan dengan kunci dasar D. Berikut selengkapnya.

Dsus2          G
Eyes blue like the Atlantic

C                                   F
And I'm going down like the Titanic

Dsus2          G
Eyes blue like the Atlantic

C                                   F
And I'm going down like the Titanic

Dsus2          G
Eyes blue like the Atlantic

C                                   F
And I'm going down like the Titanic

Dsus2          G
Eyes blue like the Atlantic

Penulis: Alif Nur Fitri Pratiwi
Editor: Musahadah
